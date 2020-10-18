Santa Rosa sets heat records as red flag warning ends

A red flag warning in place since Wednesday morning was lifted Saturday, but the sweltering heat blanketing Santa Rosa wasn’t going anywhere.

The official reading at the Sonoma County Airport just north of Santa Rosa hit 98 degrees, a record for that date, according to Accuweather. The previous recorded high for that location was 92, in 2012. In downtown Santa Rosa, the temperature topped out at 94 degrees on Saturday — 3 degrees shy of the record for that part of Santa Rosa, set in 1974, according to the National Weather Service.

A strong area of high pressure centered over the state has ushered in three days of record or near-record heat, said Duane Dykema, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. That heat has been exacerbated by strong offshore winds “bringing a very dry air mass into the area. When the air is that dry, it’s able to heat up more quickly,” he said.

While Sunday’s forecast in Santa Rosa called for a high of 90, that should drop into the mid-80s by Monday, said Dykema. While cooler, that’s still toastier than the normal highs for this time of year, which are in the mid-70s.

Asked if there might be any rain on the horizon, Dykema replied “None at all. The models all agree it’s going to be dry for the next 7 to 10 days.”

