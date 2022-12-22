The city of Santa Rosa and Cal/OSHA have reached a final settlement over a 2020 electrical accident that claimed the life of a city employee at the city’s Laguna Treatment Plant.

The city agreed to pay $55,000 in fines in connection with five citations.

The nature of the violations was not immediately available.

The city announced the settlement with California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health in a press release.

“The safety of our employees is paramount, and the City is committed to ongoing safety training and the continual improvement of procedures to prevent workplace accidents,” the press release said.

On Sept. 30, 2020, Daryl Clark, a 12-year Santa Rosa Water employee, was electrocuted while working on a piece of high-voltage electrical equipment.

Cal/OSHA investigated the accident, and the City of Santa Rosa completed an extensive review of the equipment and workplace safety. It also audited the department’s safety and training program, restructured work groups and conducted additional safety training, the release said.

“The City of Santa Rosa is still recovering from the tragic loss of our colleague, and our thoughts remain with Daryl’s family and friends,” the release said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

