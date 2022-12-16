Santa Rosa shifts to CivicReady, no longer using Nixle

Beginning Friday, Santa Rosa will no longer use Nixle to issue alerts about emergencies and arrests.

The city began transitioning last month to a new service, CivicReady, and the shift should be finalized Friday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. All residents may subscribe online at srcity.org/civicready.

“It is important to me that each of you continue to receive the urgent public safety messages and news regarding the activities of the Santa Rosa Police Department,” Chief John Cregan said in a statement.

Police said the switch is due to CivicReady being more efficient than Nixle and prone to fewer interruptions when sending texts and emails. It’s more aligned with the department’s social media and is more precise geographically to prevent residents from receiving unnecessary messages.

Users may also select languages for their alerts.

The free service provides text alerts, phone calls and emails for evacuations, imminent or active threats, at-risk missing people, severe weather and other incidents requiring rapid response and communication.

Other Sonoma County law enforcement agencies have not announced any moves from Nixle.

