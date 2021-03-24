Santa Rosa shooting injures 1 person

Santa Rosa police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported to officers at about 6:10 p.m. at Range and Edwards avenues, behind the Coddingtown Mall, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The shooting victim, a male, was found inside a vehicle on Highway 101 and was transported to an area hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.

No suspect description was immediately available, though a search for the shooter or shooters was underway, Mahurin said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

