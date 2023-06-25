Santa Rosa shooting leaves teen critically injured, investigation ongoing

A teenager remains hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after he was shot in what investigators believe was a gang-related incident in southwest Santa Rosa, police said.

The shooting, which took place shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, is the second such incident reported in the city in as many weeks.

Following multiple witness reports of gunfire, responding police officers found the 15-year-old boy lying in the road in the 2000 block of Blacksmith Way, near Arrowhead Drive at about 8:05 p.m., Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and did not have a pulse when authorities arrived. Medical personnel performed CPR on the teenager and revived him before he was rushed to an area hospital.

The other people involved in the shooting fled, witnesses told police.

Several shell casings were found in the area. No other injuries were reported.

According to a preliminary review, detectives believe that an argument occurred between two small groups of gang members. A fight ensued, which escalated when at least two people — possibly one from each group — started shooting, Mahurin said.

A few of the shots struck the teenager, who was in one of the groups.

Police are still working to identify how many people were involved in the argument, how many fired gunshots and just how much each person is involved in gang activity, officials said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are also investigating whether Saturday’s incident is connected to a June 16 drive-by shooting in which another 15-year-old boy was killed, Mahurin said.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police through the online Tip Line at srcity.org/CrimeTips or by contacting violent crimes investigations detectives at 707-543-3595.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.