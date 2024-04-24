A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drive-by shooting and police chase that led to a large police presence in downtown Santa Rosa, along with a few temporary road closures.

A civilian field evidence technician with the Santa Rosa Police Department witnessed someone driving a vehicle shoot a gun into the back window of another car shortly before noon in the 900 block of Pressley Street, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.70508513226318&lat=38.42951741129279&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The field tech, who was in the area for an unrelated call, reported the shooting to police. Other civilian employees nearby saw the vehicle traveling toward downtown and described it to officers.

An officer located the vehicle and found a man either in or near it, Seffens said. Police tried to stop the man, but he threw a firearm and took off.

Police detained the man after a short chase. They also located the gun.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rGgnm7qBywU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

No one was shot and police are not searching for any other suspects, Seffens said.

At least eight law enforcement officials could be seen around Fifth Street and Mendocino Avenue, according to a Press Democrat reporter in the area. Police converged near a black Volkswagen with a damaged bumper.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6eMN-E9566U">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The northbound lane of Mendocino Avenue was temporarily blocked as officials investigated. Most left the area before 12:30 p.m.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7145064&lat=38.4411119&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

About 12:50 p.m., police issued a news release asking residents to avoid the area around Pressley and Hendley streets amid an investigation. Officials had blocked off parts of the streets.

The roads reopened about 1:50 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

News Intern Amy Moore contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.