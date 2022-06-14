Arrest warrant issued for suspect in May 5 Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

Santa Rosa police have identified a suspect in a shooting that left a man injured during a May 5 sideshow involving hundreds of people and vehicles.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tiari Thompson, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa resident, who is suspected of attempted homicide, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

An argument preceded the shooting but investigators are trying to identify an exact motive, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Thompson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. Investigators released photos of the suspect but advise his hair may be short on the sides and longer on top compared to how he appears in the pictures. He also may have facial hair.

No gun has been recovered in the shooting.

Anyone with information may call police at 707-528-5222 or 707-543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

The shooting occurred near Sebastopol Road and West Avenue while as many as 750 people with 200 vehicles celebrated Cinco de Mayo.

Thompson was among the spectators, Mahurin said.

A 22-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for two gunshots: One near his pelvis and another between his pelvis and ribs.

He has since been released from the hospital, Mahurin said.

The Roseland sideshow was among a handful of illegal car shows that took place that night. The crowd amassed to watch the show dispersed following the shooting. Multiple Sonoma County law enforcement agencies participated in the response.

The gathering was the latest to occur in the North Bay over the past year but not the first to result in injuries from gunfire.

In April, two people suffered gunshot wounds during a sideshow at Dutton Avenue and Ninth Street. Both victims, described as 20-year-old men from Santa Rosa and Woodland, were expected to survive.

In September 2020, two girls were injured after they were hit by a Ford Mustang during a sideshow at Santa Rosa Marketplace along Santa Rosa Avenue.

Last year, attention fell on Sebastopol Road at West Avenue where sideshows had become prevalent. During one such gathering two young women were stabbed.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bipartisan bill officially identifying sideshows as events involving at least two vehicles that block traffic for the purpose of performing stunts, speed contests or reckless driving for an audience.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi