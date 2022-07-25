Santa Rosa sideshow spawns dust-up between spectators, residents

A group of northeast Santa Rosa residents clashed over the weekend with a crowd that had gathered in their neighborhood for an illegal sideshow, police said.

The sideshow, a display of dangerous driving stunts, began at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mission and Montecito boulevards in the Rincon Valley neighborhood, according to Santa Rosa police.

Participants did driving maneuvers while the crowd of spectators formed a circle around them, according to police Lt. Dan Hackett. He estimated there were between 30 and 50 cars and more than 100 people associated with the event.

Hackett said he saw about 20 residents from the neighborhood outside their homes and some of them were arguing with people in the crowd.

“There was yelling going on back and forth,” Hackett said. “Our officers just made sure that argument didn’t escalate.”

There were no reported assaults or injuries, he said.

Officers were able to break up the crowd after a few minutes.

In a Nixle announcement about the incident, police said they thwarted several attempts by the crowd to set up sideshows earlier Saturday.

Police had learned that a sideshow was planned for that night and called in four or five extra officers who worked overtime to respond. A night patrol team of about six officers also stayed on duty late, according to Hackett.

At about 8 p.m., officers began seeing crowds of people and vehicles form in various parking lots around the city.

Officers responded by pulling more than 30 drivers over for “various mechanical and moving violations” and issued 14 citations, police said in the announcement.

One person under the age of 21 was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving and his vehicle was impounded, Hackett said.

Officers were able to prevent sideshows by following the group and blocking off intersections before the crowd could get established. But the crowd got ahead of police in Rincon Valley, Hackett said.

Sideshows, a tradition among Bay Area youths and young adults that started in Oakland in the 1980s, have become a common occurrence in Santa Rosa over the past two years.

This year, Sonoma County authorities have developed a new protocol for responding to them, which involves police from various agencies working together to track the movement of sideshow crowds and break them up.

Santa Rosa police notified other agencies that they knew of a sideshow planned for Saturday, but did not request help that night, according to Hackett.

In the Nixle announcement, officials said the Santa Rosa Police Department has “zero tolerance” for sideshows.

“Anyone participating in illegal sideshows should anticipate being arrested and having their vehicle impounded,” the announcement said.

