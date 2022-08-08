Santa Rosa sideshows lead to 7 arrests

Authorities impounded nine vehicles and arrested seven people from a crowd that gathered for sideshows in various parts of Santa Rosa over the weekend, according to police.

The sideshows, which are displays of dangerous driving stunts, began at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Frazier Avenue, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department news release.

There were about 20 vehicles participating and a crowd of 60 to 70 spectators gathered around them, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department sent all of its available officers to the area and “due to several officers quickly arriving on scene, the crowd dispersed and left the area within minutes,” the release said.

Police said they then requested help from other law enforcement agencies and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol joined them for the rest of the night as they tracked the crowd.

The next sideshow began at 12:05 a.m. at Fifth and Davis streets and the crowd grew to about 100 spectators and 20 participating vehicles.

Authorities blocked off the intersection and surrounding streets to “keep the sideshow participants contained,” police said.

They pulled over several drivers and began arresting suspects and towing vehicles, which were set to be impounded for 30 days. Charges including reckless driving and driving with open containers of alcohol, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa police spokesperson. He said some of those arrested had active warrants.

It took nearly two hours to tow all of the vehicles, according to police.

“At one point during the tow process, spectators began taunting officers and started throwing coins, rocks, and water bottles in their direction,” the release said, noting that none of the officers were injured.

Authorities then blocked off streets to force spectators to drive out onto northbound Highway 101, police said.

Police said they thwarted several attempts by the crowd to set up additional sideshows.

Sideshows, a tradition among Bay Area youths and young adults that started in Oakland in the 1980s, have become a common occurrence in Santa Rosa over the past two years.

Santa Rosa police reported two sets of sideshows in July. During the most recent, on July 23, police said they issued 14 citations and arrested a drunken driving suspect.

In the release, Santa Rosa police said the department has “zero tolerance for illegal sideshow activity.”

“The police department is committed to stopping illegal and dangerous sideshows from occurring in Santa Rosa,” the release said. “Anyone participating in illegal sideshows should anticipate being arrested and having their vehicle impounded.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.