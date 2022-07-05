Santa Rosa sideshows stopped before they started during July 4th weekend, police say

A proactive police response that resulted in more than 100 traffic stops over the long Independence Day weekend also prevented potential sideshows from developing in Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

The effort, which involved various North Bay law enforcement agencies, was considered a success as police continue to develop ways to curb the illicit gatherings before they begin.

“It was encouraging to see we were able to prevent sideshows from setting up,” Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Tuesday.

Sideshows, or dangerous vehicle demonstrations in which drivers perform various tricks, including doughnuts and figure-eights in proximity to a crowd, got their start in Oakland in the ’80s. They’ve proliferated in Sonoma County since the onset of the pandemic, according to authorities.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, “a few dozen vehicles” gathered in a parking lot at Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues, police said.

The site is believed to be a rendezvous point for sideshow participants, who typically gather in one spot before spreading out across communities.

Authorities learned, in advance, a group was organizing a sideshow on Friday night and intent on making their presence known, law enforcement personnel approached those already in the lot.

“That was the plan; to make sure they knew we were around,” Mahurin said.

Officials followed drivers after they dispersed and issued 13 citations for moving violations, mostly in the southwest part of Santa Rosa.

The response involved about 20 law enforcement officials and lasted until about 11 p.m. with no sideshows taking place, police said.

Activity involving similar circumstances, including the same rendezvous point, took place Saturday night. Authorities made numerous traffic stops and once again no sideshows occurred.

An exact number of citations issued Saturday wasn’t immediately available but there were about 115 traffic stops throughout both nights, according to Mahurin.

Among other areas, drivers were pulled over near Sebastopol Road and West Avenue where sideshows have been especially prevalent.

Ryan Hillstead lives a block south of the intersection and knows the sound of sideshows all too well, he said Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Santa Rosa resident said he is glad police acted proactively. Their actions meant he and his neighbors didn’t have to spend their weekends enduring the sounds of roaring engines and screeching tires.

“It happened on Cince de Mayo so it seemed inevitable it would happen on July Fourth,” he said. “I was surprised I didn’t hear anything other than the occasional police siren. Maybe they were pulling over one of the troublemakers.”

It wasn’t clear if the drivers had gathered to celebrate the July Fourth weekend, but Mahurin said authorities followed a protocol that will be enacted regardless of the time of year.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bipartisan bill officially identifying sideshows as events involving at least two vehicles that block traffic for the purpose of performing stunts, speed contests or reckless driving for an audience.

During the past few years, sideshows have been a recurring problem in Santa Rosa. Several resulted of them have led to other crimes including assaults, shootings or other injuries, according to police.

Most recently, cars were destroyed in a fire and two people were assaulted during one of six sideshows reported during the weekend of June 18.

Prior to that, one person was injured in a shooting that occurred during a May 5 sideshow at Sebastopol and West.

On June 14, Santa Rosa resident Tiari Thompson surrendered to police in connection with the May shooting and was charged with one count of attempted murder, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi