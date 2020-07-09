Subscribe

Santa Rosa singer Pete Stringfellow to perform free concert at Luther Burbank Center

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 9, 2020, 4:48PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

Just for the joy of it, Santa Rosa’s Pete Stringfellow and his band will appear Thursday, July 9, in a free virtual concert that was filmed earlier this week at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Fans of the Piner High graduate, who lives a busy life as a country artist and actor, need only to go at 8 p.m. to the Luther Burbank Center’s Facebook page.

Four cameras rolled as Stringfellow and his band played for an hour days ago on the main stage of the arts center at the north end of Santa Rosa.

The concert is all-acoustic and features a grand piano.

An original song you can count on hearing: “Santa Rosa.”

