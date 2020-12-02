Santa Rosa slowly moves toward more transparency at City Hall

Santa Rosa has committed to a set of open government mandates designed to ensure greater public transparency and participation in the workings of City Hall, but council members’ reservations about costs and other consequences led them to weaken some of those requirements and delay their implementation until mid-2021.

The City Council decision came late Tuesday after more than three hours of debate focused on changes calling for earlier posting of documents ahead of council meetings, more accessible meeting materials, an appeals process for public records requests and an expanded online data portal.

The effort has been in the works since the aftermath of the 2013 shooting of Santa Rosa teenager Andy Lopez, which sparked protests engulfing City Hall. Amid the discord, top officials at the time planned but then canceled a at least one closed-door meeting that normally would have been open to the public. The next year, then-Mayor Scott Bartley, overseeing a combative and at times dysfunctional council, formed a task force to respond to community concerns that City Hall was operating opaquely and that residents weren’t being heard.

The task force finished its report by late 2014, but the proposal has languished for years, before its slow revival over the past two years through a subcommittee headed by Councilman Chris Rogers.

So it was little surprise that the City Council on Tuesday night was in no particular hurry to pass the open government legislation, and that qualms over the proposal arose quickly — including among city staffers who warned about the increased work the new mandates could require.

Councilman Dick Dowd said the initial version of the legislation contained requirements that were too strict to allow for effective and helpful local government operations. Mayor Tom Schwedhelm questioned City Manager Sean McGlynn on the estimated cost to implement the legislation. McGlynn had said it was unknown and the mayor wanted to know why.

Councilman John Sawyer framed the new records request appeals process, which was to have been overseen by the City Council, as potentially putting council members in the uncomfortable position of siding against city staffers responding to records requests. And Councilman Jack Tibbetts, citing staff concerns about initial delays to development timelines, warned the city would be undoing the progress it has made to streamline the approval process for developers’ projects and would be putting a large weight on the shoulders of staff to meet advanced deadlines.

“The public hears ’transparency’ and they expect it of us, and they’re probably listening to some of us tonight, me included, and saying, ’This guy’s crazy,’” Tibbetts said. “But (what) they also need to be abreast of and very informed of is that this has the potential to slow down our ability to respond to their needs.”

The open government proposal did not appear to have sufficient council support in its proposed form, so Rogers agreed to delay the effective date of the ordinance to July 1 — to align with the next budget cycle — and assented to several other changes: adding future reviews of the new rules, relaxing requirements for early copies of agendas and removing the council from the records request appeals process, which will instead be handled by staff.

"There is so much in this ordinance that isn’t controversial that we should be doing already,“ Rogers said. He cited Spanish-language translation requirements and other measures to make meetings and materials accessible to more people.

As is, Santa Rosa’s government processes already are easier to follow than many other entities. Preliminary City Council agendas are posted more than a week before meetings, a step stemming from a 1994 legal settlement with the local Sierra Club chapter, which had alleged the city “abused its discretion” when approving a commercial development.

The new Santa Rosa ordinance would add even more notice, putting 12 business days between a preliminary agenda and a council meeting. The city’s current practice of including a list of future agenda items, stretching out weeks or even months ahead, in final agendas will continue.

In contrast, Sonoma County follows the state mandated minimum of posting final agendas and documentation 72 hours before a Board of Supervisors meeting. The county posts no preliminary agendas, and though staff maintain an internal list of upcoming board matters, they do not regularly publish it, said Marcie Woychik, chief deputy clerk of the board. That internal list is a public document and would be available through a records request, she acknowledged.

In order to balance transparency and openness with the government’s occasional need to act quickly, the new legislation would enshrine several exemptions to the noticing requirements, some of which already are found in the state’s open meetings law, known as the Brown Act.

This is not meant to be an open invitation to developers to seek exemptions to get their projects moving quickly, said City Attorney Sue Gallagher.

“It has to be something concrete,” Gallagher said, “and not simply ’We’re really eager to get our project going.’“

The measure’s revival came as a surprise to Bartley, who learned of it through a short news brief in Tuesday’s paper. Bartley, in an interview, called his task force and the ensuing report the biggest accomplishment of his time as mayor. He conceded that even for government, Santa Rosa had moved remarkably slow to get to this point.

“I know it takes a while, but seven years was quite a haul, to be quite honest,” Bartley said.

Today’s City Council is much less fractious than it was when Bartley served, the former mayor noted. “They’ve had their hands full with things that are beyond anyone’s control — wildfire, pandemic — and I think that’s helped them come together and unite.”

But there are parallels from that time and now, he said, calling out the community frustration after Lopez was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and the unrest that spilled out into the Santa Rosa streets following the Minneapolis police killing this May of George Floyd.

“What we saw downtown this year was very much like the sort of angst that was expressed by people after the Andy Lopez tragedy,” Bartley said.

