3 Santa Rosa residents charged in federal human smuggling case

Three Santa Rosa residents have been indicted in a federal investigation into human smuggling across the U.S. border in Blaine, Washington, officials announced Thursday.

The suspects are identified as Sushil Kumar, 35; Bobby Joe Green, 67; and Rajat Rajat, 26, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Also arrested was an India resident who goes by her last name, Sneha. The 20-year-old was in the U.S. on a student visa and officials arrested her in Renton, Washington.

They’re each charged with conspiracy and multiple counts related to illegally transporting people across the border.

Suspects are linked to two smuggling efforts in November and December.

On Nov. 27, five people jumped a fence near the Boundary Village apartments, about a quarter-mile east of Peace Arch Historical State Park in Blaine.

The five Indians got into a van driven by Green before they were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

An investigation concluded Kumar and Rajat told non-U.S. citizens where to cross the border and Rajat paid Green to pick them up, officials said.

In December, three more Indians crossed the border and got into a car driven by Sneha before they were stopped and taken into custody.

Each suspect faces up to 10 years in prison per count if convicted as charged.

