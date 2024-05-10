A Santa Rosa man broke into a home on Wednesday where he was found wearing a pair of the homeowner’s pants, investigators said, adding that the man fled the home and was eventually arrested without any clothes on.

Ronald Rutherford, 45, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and trespassing, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

Authorities were called to a home the 1100 block of Yuba Drive just outside Santa Rosa, after a resident found someone they didn’t know inside their home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the resident came home and found Rutherford in a closet wearing a pair of the homeowner’s pants.

Rutherford is suspected of running away while wearing the pants and leaving his own clothes and shoes behind.

He took off the pants at some point and investigators found him naked on a neighbor’s roof, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested shortly after coming down from the roof.

Officials said surveillance footage from nearby property shows Rutherford leaving another yard wearing the clothes left at the victim’s home.

Investigators also found the pants he is believed to have taken off during the chase.

