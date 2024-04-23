For more information on the Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival, go to lbroseparade.com .

A beloved Sonoma County icon will be grand marshal of this year’s Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival as it returns to the streets of Santa Rosa for the first time in five years.

In a video on Instagram, Terry Sanders, chair of the parade and festival’s organizing committee, announced that Snoopy, the legendary dog from the “Peanuts” comic strip, will be the parade’s honorary leader.

The parade and festival is scheduled for May 18 in downtown Santa Rosa. It has been a local tradition for over a century but was last held in 2019 and then canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers announced in December it would return in 2024.

This year’s theme is “Trek Thru Time,” and participants in the parade are encouraged to celebrate either their favorite era or present-day life in Sonoma County.

The parade will cover about a half-mile along Fourth Street with marching bands and colorful floats from local schools, businesses and residents.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is immediately followed by the festival at 11 a.m.

The festival will have family friendly activities, including local food and drinks, live performances, games, photo opportunities, crafts and more, all with a Sonoma County vibe. Festivities will wrap up at 3 p.m.