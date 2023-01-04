Half a dozen people brought mats and pillows to the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa on Dec. 30, 2022, to relax their minds during a Sound Healing charity event that benefited the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County.

The event, which raised $100 for the center through suggested donations, was led by sound healing practitioner LeeAnna Gregorio, who has been building her practice locally for four years.

Sound healing is a form of guided meditation that uses crystal and metal instruments such as singing bowls, tuning forks and gongs to create vibrations and frequencies that help calm the mind.

“It’s such a wonderful tool for people, especially right now, because we are so overstimulated with everything that’s happening in the world,” Gregorio said. “It helps with emotional health and well-being. It’s a great way to reset. Everybody should try it once.”

Last year, Gregorio began incorporating fundraising into her events by donating admission proceeds to local nonprofits.

“I think it's a beautiful way to raise funds and help the community in a lot of different ways,” Gregorio said.

For December’s event, she reached out to friend Audrianna Jones, a board member at the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, which has supported underserved members of the community and worked to end violence locally and globally for 40 years.

Gregorio wants to host monthly sound healing events in 2023, and hopes to grow a community of local nonprofits to work with.

“My vision is to have large groups of people coming to receive healing in support of local nonprofits,” Gregorio said.

For more information on Gregorio’s sound healing, go to www.cosmicleeintune.org. For more information on the Peace & Justice Center of Sonoma County, go to www.pjcsoco.org.