Santa Rosa stabbing victim ID’d, investigation ongoing

Authorities have released the name of a 34-year-old Santa Rosa man killed last week in a stabbing that took place in a southwest part of the city.

Enrique Goldbaum was severely wounded at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

According to a gofundme fundraiser established by his father, Goldbaum leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter. He was described as “a loving, funny, hard-working happy person.”

Santa Rosa police arrested Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, 26, of Santa Rosa in connection with the killing. He remained jailed as of Wednesday without bail.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has charged Ramirez-Plascencia with one count of murder. A hearing in Sonoma County court had been scheduled for Aug. 15 but its outcome wasn’t immediately available. As of Wednesday, Ramirez-Plascencia had not entered a plea.

He was previously convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle, which happened on May 17 following his no contest plea.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Ramirez-Plascencia also has a prior conviction in Napa County for assaulting a law enforcement official.

As of Wednesday, the killing is still being investigated and officials haven’t determined the exact relationship between Goldbaum and Ramirez-Plascencia, Mahurin said.

Investigators believe Goldbaum was stabbed following an argument. Why that argument occurred is still being determined.

Authorities believe Ramirez-Plascencia fled east before responding police officers confronted him near Lola’s Market and Restaurant by Dutton Avenue, less than a quarter mile from where Goldbaum was attacked.

He had a knife in each hand, which were both seized by police, officials said. Mahurin described them as folding knives but he didn’t have specifics on whether they were pocket knives or available over the counter.

Last week’s stabbing is the seventh homicide reported in Santa Rosa this year. It also is the second to occur at the intersection of Sebastopol and West.

Inocencio Dunuan, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Brayan Perez-Lara, 31, outside a food truck on Jan. 15. Mahurin said the shooting was gang related.

Dunuan, who is charged with murder, was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing Wednesday but it has been rescheduled to Sept. 28.

