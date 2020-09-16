Santa Rosa starts community survey about PG&E funds while considering budget moves

Santa Rosa on Tuesday launched a weekslong solicitation of community feedback about the city’s $95 million PG&E settlement payout as the City Council gave initial feedback about strategies to shore up an ailing budget.

The council on Tuesday discussed a financial forecast and presentation from consulting firm Management Partners, which recommended a target for the city: Either raise revenue, cut spending or combine the two by $8 million annually to address Santa Rosa’s structural deficit.

Management Partners came up with four sample scenarios as it contemplated using up to $30 million of the PG&E settlement to avoid budget cuts — each assuming that city voters would approve a sales tax measure the City Council placed on the November ballot. That tax measure would consolidate two existing quarter-cent general sales taxes set to expire in 2025 and 2027 into a single half-cent levy that would be extended until 2031.

“Obviously, Nov. 3 is a big day,” said City Manager Sean McGlynn.

Management Partners also presented a menu of about 20 different potential scenarios that council members, city staffers and consultants may consider as part of the process of coming up with a budget between now and June 2021.

Of those 20 options, the consulting firm recommended seven strategies to reach its $8 million target, about $5 million of which could be achieved by maintaining the hiring freeze the city imposed earlier this year. Other recommended moves include raising the cannabis tax and limiting projected increases to capital spending and staffing going forward.

Council members didn’t vote on any of the potential budget reductions or augmentations, several of which — such as foregoing pay increases, eliminating vacant positions and curbing overtime — could significantly affect the city’s workforce of about 1,250 if enacted. A few council members expressed hesitancy that the bargaining units representing city workers hadn’t been briefed on the proposals.

“Anything that impacts our employees makes me nervous without conferring with labor groups,” said Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming.

Also Tuesday, Santa Rosa released details about upcoming community meetings about its share of the $1 billion settlement PG&E reached with California local governments over wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city won’t hold in-person meetings. Instead, the city will hold three virtual meetings via Zoom on Sept. 24 for fire survivors of Coffey Park and mobile home communities; on Sept. 28 for survivors of the Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, Montecito and Oakmont areas; and on Sept. 30 for any interested Santa Rosa community member.

The city also opened up online surveys in English and Spanish that will run through Oct. 4. These surveys ask participants to express agreement or disagreement with investing PG&E settlement funds on about a dozen areas — fire-related tasks such as building evacuation routes and vegetation management and unrelated priorities such as affordable housing, broadband internet and homeless services.

More information about the city’s community input process is available online at srcity.org/3400/2017-Fires-Settlement.

After that feedback process, a City Council committee that focuses on city finances is set to consider the question of how to use the settlement funds at a meeting Oct. 8 — almost three years exactly from the Tubbs fire. The matter would then come to the full City Council on Oct. 27.

The city has indicated that its estimated unfunded need to recover from the October 2017 firestorm is between $42 million and $47 million. Those figures are largely made up by the costs of reconstructing the destroyed Fountaingrove fire station and repairing or rebuilding streets and sidewalks damaged by wildfires and the subsequent debris removal process.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.