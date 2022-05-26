Santa Rosa steps up enforcement in bid to clear large homeless camp on private property

Santa Rosa police on Wednesday gave residents of the city’s largest homeless encampment notice to abandon the camp soon or risk receiving citations for trespassing on private property.

But even as outreach teams are working to offer camp residents shelter and services, it's unclear where many of the roughly 100 people living on the two private lots in the southwest part of the city will end up next.

City officials provided no date set for clearing the long-standing tent and vehicle camp, which has angered neighbors since it exploded in size a year ago. Instead, officials are aiming for “voluntary compliance through progressive enforcement” before eventually removing and potentially arresting anyone who declines to leave the site.

The push to disband the camp at 2384 and 2410 Old Stony Point Road comes as many residents and business owners, as well as homeless people, across Santa Rosa have become increasingly frustrated with officials’ approach to encampment enforcement.

Some neighbors and business people think authorities aren’t doing enough to confront the health and safety hazards caused by homeless camps in their communities. Local homeless advocates and unsheltered people, meanwhile, contend clearing camps causes unnecessary trauma for the unhoused and accomplishes little except pushing people from one part of the city to another.

Kelli Kuykendall, the city’s homeless service manager, said as enforcement ramps up at the Old Stony Point encampment, officials hope offering shelter to those living there will minimize the number of residents setting up camp in other parts of the city.

“It’s always our concern,” Kuykendall said. “We don’t want that, but that’s been sort of the cycle.”

The city’s homeless outreach team, run by the nonprofit Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, has in recent weeks and months visited the site to begin offering residents beds at emergency homeless shelters and space at the city’s newly launched “safe parking” lot near the Finley Community Center — which Kuykendall highlighted as part of the city’s growing effort to alleviate homelessness.

The pandemic, however, has prompted local homeless shelters to reduce bed capacity to help prevent the spread of the virus, and there are currently no beds available at the city’s Samuel L. Jones Hall, the largest shelter in Sonoma County.

Kuykendall said the city is considering increasing capacity at Sam Jones up from the now-occupied 150 beds. The group shelter can host up to 213 people, but a handful of positive COVID-19 cases were recently detected among Sam Jones residents, Kuykendall said, meaning the shelter may no longer be able to accept more people if there’s a larger outbreak.

Even when local shelters are open at full capacity, there are only enough beds in the county for about a third of its estimated homeless population of around 2,900, according to the most recent homelessness data released this month. Over the past two years, the county homeless population increased 5% amid the region’s chronic housing shortage and the economic upheaval of the pandemic.

And when shelter beds do become available, homeless people often turn them down for a variety of reasons, ranging from concerns about personal safety and contracting COVID-19, to a reluctance to submit to curfews and other rules. Many unhoused people also may have mental health issues stemming from past trauma that make it difficult to live in close quarters with others.

Andy Olsen, who lives in a tent among the piles of trash, broken car parts and other debris scattered across the encampment, said he signed up for a waiting list to get into Sam Jones on Wednesday after being approached by a city outreach worker.

Olsen, who was born in Santa Rosa, said he’s unsure where he’ll go next if he’s forced to leave the camp before he can move into Sam Jones. Olsen describes himself as a “nonconformist” and said he uses drugs. But he made clear he would rather live indoors if he could find a home he could afford in Sonoma County.

“We become adopted to (homelessness),” Olsen said. “It’s not my first choice, it’s my distant, distant second choice.”

Because the Old Stony Point camp is on private property, city officials have maintained they need the owner’s cooperation to safely remove people and vehicles from the adjacent lots and dispose of trash and debris.

Until recently, that owner, a Clovis-based housing developer, had shown little interest in resolving issues at the site, city officials said. Since 2018, Affordable Housing Development Corp. had remained largely unresponsive to a succession of enforcement notices and orders to fix code violations at the adjoining lots, according to officials.

That changed with a code-enforcement hearing in February, after which a city administrative hearing officer in March ordered the company to pay around $100,000 in initial fines and administrative fees and potentially up to $5,000 a day in penalties.

City officials say they are now working closely with the developer on a plan to disband the camp, clean up the site and erect a fence around the perimeter of the lots to prevent campers from returning.

But even as the developer has begun working with city officials, it filed an appeal of the order in March. That has put the scheduled fines on pause as the city and developer work toward a settlement that could reduce the total penalty amount but still require the developer to fix all code violations, officials said this week.

