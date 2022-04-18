Santa Rosa storefront fire caused by electric issue, officials say

An electrical issue triggered a fire that burned the facade of a clothing store in southwest Santa Rosa on Sunday night, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 11:11 p.m. at Mercadito Roseland, located in the former Dollar Tree space at 777 Sebastopol Rd., officials said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7293427&lat=38.4309525&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

When firefighters arrived, the the facade was ablaze directly above the front entrance, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner.

Santa Rosa Fire Department crews quickly attacked the outside and forced entry inside the business with help from Sonoma County Fire District, he said.

They discovered no one was inside and no one was injured.

Crews used a ladder truck to get on top of the roof and cut open the facade to extinguish the fire within its walls.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, though crews remained on scene for 2.5 hours extinguishing hot spots and determining the cause, Gloeckner said.

An investigator found the fire was caused by a fault in the building’s electrical wiring, though the exact details of the cause have not been determined yet, officials said.

The blaze caused about $50,000 in damage to the building, officails said.

Firefighters discovered that the inside of the business only had a little bit of smoke, but if they hadn’t gotten there as soon as they did, the fire would have spread to the attic and the store’s contents could have been destroyed within minutes, Gloeckner said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.