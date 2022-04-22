Santa Rosa street mural focuses on livable future amid climate change threat

Students, teachers and community organizations banded together Friday to paint a multi-block street mural near the Santa Rosa Junior College campus, a project that’s intended to represent the vision of a livable future for everyone amid the threat of climate change.

The mural-painting event, which coincided with Earth Day, began at 9 a.m. on Elliot Avenue off Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. It was followed by a march to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors at 2 p.m., where participants demanded greater investments into the county’s public transit system as a means to lower fossil fuel emissions.

More than 200 people, ranging from members of SRJC student clubs to employees of local nonprofits, participated in the creation of the 1,024-foot mural, which was organized by the school’s Student Life, Equity and Engagement department and the Sustainable SRJC Committee.

It was developed with the help of David Solnit, a street muralist who has coordinated murals for climate justice protests and other causes in the Bay Area.

Elements of the mural’s design included a monarch butterfly, a representation of the migratory journeys of those seeking safer homes, as well as a Native American basket weave pattern designed by Edward Willie. Willie is a native ecologist, graphic designer and basket weaver whose ancestry includes Pomo, Walaeki, Paiute, and Wintu, organizers said.

The words “for all” were to be repeated in different languages throughout the mural.

“Art can be the most effective way to communicate the stories that we need to tell to try to turn things around on this planet … so everybody is becoming fluent in that language,” said Solnit as he held a bucket filled with paint-splattered brushes.

Music spilled onto the street from a pair of speakers as groups used chalk to draw their portion of the mural, while others focused on painting their designs between conversation and laughter. Nontoxic materials were used to create the temporary instillation, which will remain until fall, organizers said.

Ani Fowler, a sophomore at Santa Rosa Junior College studying environmental science, said she was drawn to participate in the event because she sees climate change as the most “prominent issue facing us today,” she said.

Along with other students who are part of science-related clubs on campus, she worked on a portion of the mural that showed two sides of a tree: one that was flourishing and another that was barren.

“We have a choice to decide which side we want to live in,” Fowler said of the image.

Raizes Collective, an arts, culture and environmental education nonprofit, was among the community groups that helped create the mural.

April Reza, a program coordinator for the organization, said she appreciated the cooperative nature of the project, as well as the significance of the monarch butterfly path that snaked throughout the entire mural.

“It really represents how, whether its climate action or immigration issues, we’re connected along the way,” she said.

Robert Ethington, Santa Rosa Junior College’s senior dean of students, said the event cost about $7,500 to put on. It was the largest in-person gathering organized by the school since the start of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago, he added.

“It’s giving students and community members voice through art,” Ethington said. “It’s pulling everyone together.”

About 50 people gathered on the campus’ Emeritus Hall before the march to demand more investments in public transportation, more frequent services on weekdays and weekends, as well as free fares for local youth and ideally anyone else who wants to take public transportation.

The action was organized by local members of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led activism group that focuses on climate justice. Amy Cohen, a coordinator with the group, said the demands were aimed at the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, as well as Petaluma and Santa Rosa city councils. All three control the budget for their respective public transit systems, which have the potential to help reduce local fossil fuel emissions if they were more utilized, Cohen said.

Feedback from other Sunrise Movement members who have used public transportation to get around Sonoma County, who shared stories about late buses and infrequent services, show there is a need to invest in public transit, Cohen said.

“Our current transit system is not the most functional or equitable,” Cohen said. “It leaves people behind.”

