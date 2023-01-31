Sonya Randrup organized a GoFundMe page to help pay for the Pearson family’s growing medical bills after Atticus was hit by a vehicle on his way to school. To donate, go to bit.ly/3HVI6uJ .

Atticus Pearson has not opened his eyes for more than 12 days.

The 13-year-old Santa Rosa student has been under the constant watch of at least two family members since Jan. 19, when he arrived at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

Pearson’s dad, Michael Pearson, has been reading to him every day. His mother, Margaret Amanda Pearson, has been by his side, squeezing his hand three times to signal what she hopes he already knows: “I love you.”

Atticus Pearson, an eighth grader at Spring Lake Middle School, was hit by a vehicle the morning of Jan. 19. He was on his way to school as he crossed Hoen Avenue near the intersection of Arroyo Sierra Circle and was struck by a white Honda CR-V heading eastbound, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Pearson suffered major injuries, including to his head and pelvis, which is fractured. He was initially rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial, where health care workers stabilized the bleeding in his spleen before he was transported via helicopter to Oakland, Margaret Amanda Pearson said.

“If those things did not happen, Atticus would not be with us today,” she said.

He has remained in the Oakland hospital since Jan. 19.

While at the hospital, Atticus Pearson has had surgery to remove a portion of his skull for brain swelling and been put on a breathing tube. He will have to take antibiotics everyday for his damaged spleen, his mom said.

Margaret Amanda Pearson said she expects her son will be in the hospital for at least a few more weeks.

They have received some good news, she said.

Doctors have not detected spinal damage and an MRI scan revealed Atticus Pearson did not have any secondary injuries following the collision.

“As we understand, it’s very common to have secondary trauma after a brain injury,” Margaret Amanda Pearson said. “He has not suffered more damage than what was initially done.”

Every day she has seen small victories. She has watched him attempt to swallow on his own and as he tried to open his right eye. His blood pressure decreased Tuesday as Michael Pearson read him the sci-fi novel, “Ready Player One.”

Neighbor Sonya Randrup organized a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for the growing medical bills.

“I fear his recovery is going to be pretty lengthy,” she said.

Randrup said she watched Atticus Pearson grow up and wanted to do something to make a difference, so she created the page.

The initial goal Randrup had listed on the site was $25,000. She bumped the goal over the weekend to $80,000 after seeing more than 530 people contribute.

Spring Lake Middle School Principal Hannah Bates and Castaneda's Market in Windsor have also coordinated a paella fundraiser to raise money for the Pearson family. Tickets for the two-hour event, to be held Feb. 15 at the market, are $30 a person.

Margaret Amanda Pearson said it has been touching to see how many people have rallied behind her son.

“He has got so many people now rooting for him,” she said.

