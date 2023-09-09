Students at a Santa Rosa middle school sheltered in place last week after “escalating tension” led to one of them being attacked by boys from a nearby high school, officials said Friday.

An investigation into the Sept. 1 incident, identified as gang related, led to police arresting two teenagers Tuesday and recovering an assault rifle at their home, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The series of events began that day when Herbert Slater Middle School staff learned of a social media post referencing a threat to school safety, according to a statement from Santa Rosa City Schools.

Police were notified about 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1 after a 13-year-old student was attacked by a group who didn’t attend the middle school.

Students were ordered to shelter in place as staff attempted to break up the fight.

The group fled but were filmed by school surveillance cameras, according to the school district. They were identified as students from Montgomery High School, which is less than a mile from the middle school.

“School officials and SRPD officers completed a thorough search of the campus and when it was confirmed that there was no longer a threat to the campus, the shelter in place was lifted,” Superintendent Anna Trunnell said in a statement to families.

Investigators interviewed the 13-year-old, who was not injured and refused to cooperate, according to police.

The investigation continued Tuesday when school officials found on social media that morning a video filmed Sunday of four people, including two Montgomery students, brandishing handguns and threatening to shoot the boy.

Officers increased their presence on both campuses Tuesday while the police department’s violent crimes unit took over the investigation.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, investigators searched a home in the 900 block of Aston Avenue, where one of the suspects lived.

They interviewed two brothers, ages 14 and 16, and discovered an unregistered assault rifle in the older brother’s backpack, police said. It had a detachable magazine and pistol grip but no ammunition was found.

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, unlawful fighting and committing a public offense for the benefit of a street gang.

The 16-year-old, who was not involved in the middle school altercation, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon.

Police concluded specific individuals were involved in the altercation and there was no threat to the overall student body at either school.

Trunnell added “We know how concerning these incidents are for our students, staff, families, and community. As such, we have taken serious disciplinary action against the students who are involved in these incidents. We also understand the desire for more information and must remind our families that we are prohibited from sharing student disciplinary action details due to student privacy laws.”

Officials are still trying to identify other suspects and recover the guns in the video.

The matter is still being investigated and extra patrols are expected at both campuses indefinitely, according to the Police Department.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com.