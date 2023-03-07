The Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Trustees will host a listening session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave.

Hundreds of Montgomery High School students gathered on campus Monday to voice outrage, sadness and calls for action in their first day back in classes since the fatal stabbing of one of their schoolmates March 1.

At the 11:15 a.m. bell, students poured out of class and met at the flagpole in front of school, where they expressed their anger over Jayden Pienta’s death and demanded, through signs, speeches and chants, more be done to address campus safety concerns.

“Am I next?” read one of the signs held aloft over a crowd of about 200 students at the front entrance to the school off Hahman Drive.

Many wore black to mark the event.

Pienta, 16, was fatally stabbed during a fight Wednesday in an art class occupied by 27 students, including a 15-year-old freshman Daniel Jesus Pulido, who was identified Monday in court records and proceedings as the suspect.

Pulido was charged Monday in open Sonoma County Juvenile Court with voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges related to bringing a knife on campus.

The stabbing amplified mounting concerns about school violence at Santa Rosa’s public schools. Monday’s demonstration was the second mass walkout in the district since Friday, and more are planned by students this week to highlight their demands for improved campus safety.

Over the course of two hours, Montgomery students used the walkout to grieve, press for accountability from school officials and discuss what they want done to improve school security.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Savv6xBA0IE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

They also joined in a moment of silence for Pienta and ended the demonstration with a short march around campus.

At one point, students questioned whether metal detectors and more student suspensions would help with violence prevention.

Many said earlier intervention by school administrators in a reported feud among several students, including Pienta and the suspect, could have averted his death.

“I feel like there’s a divide,” said Mia Fazio, 16, a sophomore. “And I think you can definitely feel it on campus.”

There was shouting between students and some yelling at school officials, but the crowd stood quiet for Pienta’s mother, Misty Lenwell, when she raised her voice.

“My baby boy is gone,” Lenwell said.

She covered her face with her hoodie to wipe away tears and thanked students and parents for their support.

“We’re so lost without him,” Lenwell said.

“I never get to see him walk down and graduate. I never get to do another birthday party. I don't get to touch him. I don't get to hold him. I don't get to tell him that I love him. And now he’s sitting in a morgue by himself.”

Olivia Cruz, Pienta’s close friend since kindergarten, remembered Pienta as “an amazing, strong soul.”

In the chants for change, students called on administrators to make the school feel safe again.

“You failed him and you are failing us,” a student yelled in the direction of school officials, referring to Pienta.

“There needs to be a change in how we treat people and how we act,” another student said.

Three Santa Rosa police officers and a sergeant greeted students in the school parking lot during morning drop-off.

Requests from the community prompted the police presence, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a department spokesman, but Sunday night the district asked officers not to attend the student walkout or the district-hosted 4:30 p.m. listening session Tuesday.

“We are listening to our student voices who requested that there not be a police presence on campus,” Anna Trunnell, Santa Rosa City Schools’ superintendent, said in an email to The Press Democrat.

Parent Jamie Katz, 45, said, however, she was disappointed police officers were not stationed all day at the high school, just five days removed from the worst case of on-campus violence in a generation or more in Sonoma County.

Katz said she is not sure the school can do anything to make her feel completely safe about dropping off her son, who is a freshman.

“Having officers on campus all day is a start,” she said.

Katheryn Howell, president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, was on hand to support teachers on the first day back since the stabbing.

“The kids are hurting,” Howell said as the students dispersed from the walkout. “And this is painful. This is a hard, hard, hard situation. Lives have been shattered, not just the student who died, but anyone that knew him and the people around him and his family.”

Howell said the teachers she’s spoken with are committed to having “good conversations” about next steps and school safety.

All of the campuses regular instructors, including the art teacher who witnessed Wednesday’s stabbing, were present Monday and did not call for any union-provided substitutes, Howell said.

Howell called students’ anger “justified” and she voiced hope they can channel it into change.

Students urged each other to attend the district’s Wednesday board meeting.

“All we can do now is honor Jayden by the way we live and act and be as people,” one student said. “The way he is remembered is through how we live.”

