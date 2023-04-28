Santa Rosa students declare their superpower while participating in ArtWalk

Students participating in Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts’ annual ArtWalk themed “Kindness is our Superpower” braved color runs and bubble machines while walking laps to help raise funds for events and programs at the public arts integration school.

“We are so grateful to have this day together for the 14th annual ArtWalk as we rely on the generous donations of our families to have a strong and robust art program here at Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts,” said Principal Sarah Cranke.