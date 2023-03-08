Santa Rosa students, parents, teachers and staff on Tuesday evening pleaded with district and campus administrators to take immediate steps to make the city’s schools safer during a community forum held in response to the stabbing death of a Montgomery High School student last week.

The meeting, which drew an estimated 500 people to the Friedman Event Center in east Santa Rosa, was billed as a “listening session“ aimed at providing the school community with a space to grieve, heal and share thoughts following the March 1 campus slaying.

One after another, for roughly an hour, students rose to speak, many of them calling on school officials to do more to safeguard their campuses from violence.

Many begged to be better informed during emergencies, describing chaotic and confusing scenes during recent campus scares. Some suggested incorporating better alarm codes, safety meetings at the beginning of the school year and more drills.

A female student from Santa Rosa High School evoked her immigrant father’s hope for something better when he left Mexico to live in the United States.

“It’s so sad that he came here to give me a better life — and I live in fear to go to school,” she said.

A female student from Maria Carrillo High School expressed a sense of helplessness amid repeated campus emergencies, including last Wednesday — the same day as the Montgomery stabbing — when a student there was arrested after a report he’d brought a gun on campus; officers found the unloaded handgun the next day in a storm drain near the school.

There also was a brief lockdown on Friday following a report of a student with a gun at nearby Rincon Valley Middle School, though police confirmed the report was false.

“I have never felt more weak and more helpless,” she said. “And I am going to carry that feeling the rest of my life.”

Before the testimony started, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell spoke briefly, expressing again her grief and distress over the events of the past week.

"It doesn't seem like there's enough words to express how I feel and my deep hurt for our community," Trunnell said. "Please know that I love my community. I love our students, staff and family."

Stephanie Manieri, Santa Rosa City Schools’ board president, said she and her fellow elected trustees would be taking down comments and documenting concerns.

"We will be listening," Manieri said, her voice breaking. "We acknowledge that we can and need to do better."

The meeting Tuesday evening came six days after Pienta, 16, walked into an art class where he was not enrolled and engaged a 15-year-old student in that class in a fight, police said. The younger student fought with a knife and stabbed Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

Another 16-year-old student, a close friend of Pienta’s, suffered a stab wound to his left hand, police said.

The younger student, Daniel Jesus Pulido, 15, was arrested 40 minutes after the stabbing and is currently being held at the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center. He is expected to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.

He was publicly named in open juvenile court proceedings and records on Monday, when he was charged with voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.

Evidence reviewed so far appears to show Pulido acted at least partly in self-defense, prosecutors said. But the District Attorney’s Office said the killing wasn’t justified under the law.

The campus death has raised numerous questions among students and parents about school safety protocols and policies and has spawned student walkouts this week and last at Santa Rosa schools, including Montgomery and Maria Carrillo High.

Students at a number of schools countywide are expect to stage walkouts on Wednesday.

Many of the same safety and communications concerns were expressed at Tuesday night’s meeting, with the most poignant pleas coming from students.

“It makes me so sad to see what this has come to — students begging their administration to do something,” said a Santa Rosa Middle School student. The students did not give their names as part of their public comments.

Just before the meeting started, Angela Ghigliazza, a teacher in the district’s independent studies program, said she wants to know what changes the district is planning to make campuses safer.