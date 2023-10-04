Students and their parents and caregivers across Sonoma County left the car at home this morning as part of Walk & Roll to School Day, including students at Santa Rosa French-American Charter School.

The Sonoma Avenue campus rewarded students who participated in the annual event with stickers, pencils and other small prizes.

The campaign is organized by the National Center for Safe Routes to School, and aims to promote safety for pedestrians, encourage healthy personal habits and reduce pollution from vehicles, the center says on its website.