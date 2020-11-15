Santa Rosa superintendent plays pivotal role in students’ return to classroom

When the coronavirus was taking hold in March across California, Sonoma County’s largest school district was on the cusp of a weeklong spring break.

The timing was helpful for many of the county’s 40 school districts, giving them a week to decide if classes should be canceled and how to handle learning from home. But Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura didn’t have a week. She had scores of students and staff scheduled for day care programs the following Monday. She needed direction on whether programs should shut down.

But direction didn’t come. President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency, but the state of California had not updated its guidelines for school closures in more than a week. By the afternoon of Friday, March 13, Kitamura told county officials that if the county didn’t issue a directive, the school district would.

“I almost had to fight to close,” she said. “I had too many reliable sources telling me, ‘You need to close, this is for real.’ They kept talking about the curve, ’You need to do this, you are the biggest district,’ and I’m telling the county ‘Let’s do this the right way, let’s make an announcement.’”

By morning she had made the call. Her emailed letter to nearly 16,000 families and 1,600 teachers and staff saying school would not resume in person after spring break went out Saturday.

“It was scary as heck,” she said. “It was ’Oh shoot, what have I done?’ ”

Except that she didn’t say “shoot.”

“I took a chance, I used my intuition, I used the resources I have all over the state and pushed this decision,” she said.

That decision has proved sound. Sonoma County continues to struggle with some of the worst coronavirus transmission rates in the state. It is wreaking havoc on the county’s Latino community, a demographic that accounts for nearly 55% of Santa Rosa City Schools students. Because of the virus numbers locally, schools in Sonoma County have been prevented by the state from reopening for in-person instruction since March without a waiver. One school, a private elementary school in Sonoma, was the first to get permission to return to campus and reopened Oct. 21. Nine schools in all have been approved for reopening. All are private.

But the vast majority of Sonoma County’s 70,000 schoolkids remain at home, learning not in a classroom, but via computer screens.

’This is not a policy call’

These days, Kitamura appears mostly in a small square on computer screens, usually in public meetings broadcast on Zoom, often with the program’s fake bookshelf as a virtual background. Sometimes, her 1-year-old French bulldog Emi (Japanese for “blessing“) makes an appearance or can be heard off camera.

The fact that Kitamura’s square and place on the screen is the same and equal to school board members, cabinet members and staff, fits her philosophy of egalitarianism and cooperation, but it belies her emergence as one of the most powerful figures in Sonoma County’s ongoing and tumultuous recovery in the coronavirus pandemic.

As Sonoma County struggles with high infection rates and remains stuck in the most restrictive of the state’s color-coded four-stage reopening plan, it is Kitamura who is leading the conversation about how, why and, perhaps most crucially, when Santa Rosa City Schools’ 15,700 students will return to the classroom. She also must address what that will look like for the district’s 900-plus teachers and approximately 700 staffers.

It’s been a public, and often emotional, debate that has swerved at times from health and safety protocols into the political. Rallies have been staged demanding a return to in-person learning. Labor leaders have said they expect a massive wave of retirements and resignations among teachers should classes resume “before it is safe.”

Every two weeks, public comments at school board meetings reflect the deep divide: Parents desperate to have their children return to school, followed by teachers terrified for their safety should they be sent back into the classroom.

Add those to emails, phone calls and social media posts — Kitamura sees and receives them all.

“Certainly this is not a political decision, this is not a policy call,” said Area 3 Trustee Alegria De La Cruz. “It’s about what public health is telling us about what is safe and what is not. We have seen the real devastation of making public health calls political. I feel very secure in the way that she has made the board understand its role.”

Decisions made by Santa Rosa City Schools, by far the largest among the county’s 40 independent school districts, affect thousands more than their own students and staff. Eight elementary school districts feed into SRCS middle and high schools, and still more follow their calendar, follow their policies and follow their lead. The district is the fourth-largest employer in Sonoma County. Tens of thousands of people — students, parents, employers, teachers and staff — are affected by the decisions made by district leadership.