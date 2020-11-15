Subscribe

Santa Rosa superintendent plays pivotal role in students’ return to classroom

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 14, 2020, 11:08PM
Updated 1 hour ago

When the coronavirus was taking hold in March across California, Sonoma County’s largest school district was on the cusp of a weeklong spring break.

The timing was helpful for many of the county’s 40 school districts, giving them a week to decide if classes should be canceled and how to handle learning from home. But Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura didn’t have a week. She had scores of students and staff scheduled for day care programs the following Monday. She needed direction on whether programs should shut down.

But direction didn’t come. President Donald Trump had declared a national emergency, but the state of California had not updated its guidelines for school closures in more than a week. By the afternoon of Friday, March 13, Kitamura told county officials that if the county didn’t issue a directive, the school district would.

“I almost had to fight to close,” she said. “I had too many reliable sources telling me, ‘You need to close, this is for real.’ They kept talking about the curve, ’You need to do this, you are the biggest district,’ and I’m telling the county ‘Let’s do this the right way, let’s make an announcement.’”

By morning she had made the call. Her emailed letter to nearly 16,000 families and 1,600 teachers and staff saying school would not resume in person after spring break went out Saturday.

“It was scary as heck,” she said. “It was ’Oh shoot, what have I done?’ ”

Except that she didn’t say “shoot.”

“I took a chance, I used my intuition, I used the resources I have all over the state and pushed this decision,” she said.

That decision has proved sound. Sonoma County continues to struggle with some of the worst coronavirus transmission rates in the state. It is wreaking havoc on the county’s Latino community, a demographic that accounts for nearly 55% of Santa Rosa City Schools students. Because of the virus numbers locally, schools in Sonoma County have been prevented by the state from reopening for in-person instruction since March without a waiver. One school, a private elementary school in Sonoma, was the first to get permission to return to campus and reopened Oct. 21. Nine schools in all have been approved for reopening. All are private.

But the vast majority of Sonoma County’s 70,000 schoolkids remain at home, learning not in a classroom, but via computer screens.

’This is not a policy call’

These days, Kitamura appears mostly in a small square on computer screens, usually in public meetings broadcast on Zoom, often with the program’s fake bookshelf as a virtual background. Sometimes, her 1-year-old French bulldog Emi (Japanese for “blessing“) makes an appearance or can be heard off camera.

The fact that Kitamura’s square and place on the screen is the same and equal to school board members, cabinet members and staff, fits her philosophy of egalitarianism and cooperation, but it belies her emergence as one of the most powerful figures in Sonoma County’s ongoing and tumultuous recovery in the coronavirus pandemic.

As Sonoma County struggles with high infection rates and remains stuck in the most restrictive of the state’s color-coded four-stage reopening plan, it is Kitamura who is leading the conversation about how, why and, perhaps most crucially, when Santa Rosa City Schools’ 15,700 students will return to the classroom. She also must address what that will look like for the district’s 900-plus teachers and approximately 700 staffers.

It’s been a public, and often emotional, debate that has swerved at times from health and safety protocols into the political. Rallies have been staged demanding a return to in-person learning. Labor leaders have said they expect a massive wave of retirements and resignations among teachers should classes resume “before it is safe.”

Every two weeks, public comments at school board meetings reflect the deep divide: Parents desperate to have their children return to school, followed by teachers terrified for their safety should they be sent back into the classroom.

Add those to emails, phone calls and social media posts — Kitamura sees and receives them all.

“Certainly this is not a political decision, this is not a policy call,” said Area 3 Trustee Alegria De La Cruz. “It’s about what public health is telling us about what is safe and what is not. We have seen the real devastation of making public health calls political. I feel very secure in the way that she has made the board understand its role.”

Decisions made by Santa Rosa City Schools, by far the largest among the county’s 40 independent school districts, affect thousands more than their own students and staff. Eight elementary school districts feed into SRCS middle and high schools, and still more follow their calendar, follow their policies and follow their lead. The district is the fourth-largest employer in Sonoma County. Tens of thousands of people — students, parents, employers, teachers and staff — are affected by the decisions made by district leadership.

“This school district is leading the way for the other 40 districts in the county,” Santa Rosa City Schools Board President and Area 7 Trustee Laurie Fong said. “Everybody is looking at Santa Rosa City Schools. It’s a huge task and no one takes it lightly.”

Especially not Kitamura. She, along with the board, have faced months of criticism, largely from parents desperate to see their kids return to the classroom, that the county’s largest district is not doing enough to ready itself for the day when county guidelines allow for modified in-person learning. She has defended, at times emotionally, the district’s intention and willingness to get back to face-to-face instruction, but only “when it’s safe.”

Kitamura has reconvened a 220-person return-to-school committee in order to update the district’s plans to restart in-person instruction. The group has been directed to come up with updates that can be presented to the board Monday. District officials hope to return students to campus in late January or late February, starting with transitional kindergarten through third graders, followed by the remaining grades in stages.

Nothing wide scale can be implemented until Sonoma County exits the purple tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan and moves into red, but Kitamura acknowledged that plans must be developed now.

“We will break peoples’ spirits if we say we are closing until the third quarter,” she said. “I have to get the feedback from everybody, so we’ll see what others are saying.”

She also has described the district as too large to be able to pivot quickly from distance learning to any form of a hybrid plan or a full return to the classroom.

"In-person learning isn’t as easy as flipping a switch,“ she said. ”There are so many complexities to it. First of all, the rules and regulations, the facilities and all things that have to come into place. And the part that maybe we don’t talk about is the staff who come back to school — there is some fear around that because it isn’t for a short time that they are with the kids.“

“It is a worry for staff. I can’t sugarcoat that,” she said. “That fear is there. I ponder and wonder ’How do I alleviate that fear?’ To be honest, it lies in powers beyond me.”

Mending fences

The district’s 900-plus member teachers union, the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, played a significant role in the district’s return-to-school committee that worked for months this summer to craft protocols for moving forward. It also weighed in heavily on what teaching and learning should look like since classes resumed Aug. 17. The district has guidance on the number of minutes that can be spent on Zoom daily — 30 per class period — and what the day will look like if and when students return to the classroom.

It was crafted amid much public recognition of the collaborative effort between district management and labor. It wasn’t always this way.

Less than 18 months ago, public debates over Kitamura’s 18% pay raise over two years devolved into emotional outbursts including shouts of "shame“ from the audience when the board approved the boost. Area 4 Trustee Omar Medina voted no and was cheered and applauded. Kitamura’s salary is $235,000 a year.

Critics of the increase, and there were many, argued that Kitamura’s raise was a slap in the face to teachers who were given a 7% raise over the same period.

SRTA President Will Lyon said that uproar over compensation came on the heels of years of rancor between district leaders and labor groups over budget cuts, college prep-related graduation requirements and scheduled negotiations.

“I just think there was a time, we would have a grievance, it would be taken to arbitration. It was ’us versus them,’ and we took them all the way, but it could have been solved in a meeting,” he said. “There were times they were throwing the book at our employees.”

“For a lot of it, it wasn’t her. It was the people who reported directly to her,” Lyon said. “Diann wasn’t the one coming in and doing it, but she didn’t stop it either.”

To Lyon’s way of thinking, in the months immediately following the extended fight over pay raises, something changed.

“She has worked really hard and she has mended fences and we have made a lot of progress because of it,” he said.

Kitamura acknowledged that change.

“We had a really tough spring of 2019, just tough in working together with the union,” she said. “I went away that summer and reflected, ‘Is this how I want to work for the next three, four, five years with this kind of tension happening?’ The answer was no. I have to switch things up, do things differently. It’s not taking us where we need to go as a district.”

The pandemic has accelerated the “mending of fences,” according to Lyon, mainly because it had to.

“I don’t want to sound like it was just COVID,” he said. “She was always shifting, but when COVID hit, I don’t think we have failed to solve a problem that we have brought to her or she has brought to us. It’s without putting on red shirts, without activating or agitating members, without storming the board. From March 13 until now, I think we are 100%. She gets a lot of credit for that, that shift.”

“I think she is at her best in a crisis,” he said.

Rocking the boat

Kitamura certainly has had practice.

The 2017 Tubbs fire devastated Santa Rosa, destroyed more than 3,000 homes in the city and shut schools for nearly three weeks. The next year, it was smoke and poor air quality from the deadly Camp fire in Butte County that canceled classes. In the fall of 2019, mass evacuations in the face of the Kincade fire shut schools as did the emergence of PG&E power shut-offs. The Glass fire this October again forced evacuations and class cancellations.

And since March, it’s been all COVID-19.

The cancellation of in-person learning nearly overnight on the eve of spring break last March was unprecedented locally, in the state and in the nation.

In the early days, the district lent 4,000 Chromebooks and 1,000 Wi-Fi hot spots to help students transition to learning from home. Grades were locked in at the close of the third quarter so that students could raise their grades but not get penalized. That “hold harmless” policy helped relieve stress for some students, but removed an incentive for many who simply stopped showing up.

A national survey that queried more than 4,500 high school students in Sonoma County found that 71% are “feeling anxious about the future” and that anxiety is the No. 1 barrier to distance learning. Anecdotal evidence of anxiety and depression among students feeling cut off from friends, teachers and the daily routine of school, suddenly had data-driven support.

Kitamura, in partnership with the Sonoma County Office of Education and the nine other secondary districts, participated in a two-day summit Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 to address mental health issues and a sharp spike in failing grades among ninth through 12th graders this school year.

For her work, Kitamura was honored Nov. 6 by the Association of California School Administrators with the Ferd. Kiesel Memorial Distinguished Service Award, the top honor in its annual program.

And all the while the day-to-day business of the county’s largest school district moves forward. Still on the docket for the school year are the once-in-a-generation redrawing of school boundaries and affiliated transfer policies so that campuses better reflect the overall makeup of the district, debate over the future of police officers on secondary campuses and addressing deeply ingrained racial and socioeconomic inequities in the school system.

“She is willing to make tough decisions. Even if they are not popular decisions, she is willing to make them,” Trustee Medina said. “I think she has support from a board that is willing to push things further, a board that is more willing to rock the boat a little bit.”

’Old-fashioned sweat equity’

Hired as an assistant superintendent in Santa Rosa in 2012 and promoted to superintendent in February 2016, Kitamura, 61, is known for her work ethic. She returns texts and calls at all hours of the night. She works weekends for weeks and months on end. At a school board meeting last month that was adjourned just before 1 a.m. Kitamura could be heard at the close telling her cabinet members to stay on the Zoom call so she could go over a few more things.

“Her work capacity is significant,” Area 2 Trustee Jill McCormick said. “I think that is very underappreciated these days. The straight-up, old-fashioned sweat equity is high level with her. I don’t know when she sleeps.”

“She sends us a board report that is like three pages long every Friday night,” she said. “It’s ’This is what happened this week, this is what is coming up, this is what I need from you.’ Sometimes those things come at 11 p.m., and I know she’s still in her office. She feels like she needs to communicate.”

Her need to listen and be heard is forged by childhood experiences that inspired her to become a teacher, then a counselor and eventually an administrator. But always, she said, an ally for kids.

Needing an adult ally

Kitamura grew up in Yuba City, the same town from which her mother, Mary Watanabe, and her family were forcibly removed and sent to live for three years in Amache, a Japanese internment camp near Granada, Colorado. And she grew up knowing that when her mom returned to school in the eighth grade, no adult, no teacher, no one at her school, looked out for her.

“It was the things you see in movies,” Kitamura said. “The back of the bus, nobody would sit with her, constant ridicule. A kid who needed an adult ally to support them and she never really had that.”

And when Kitamura herself was in first grade she remembers her teacher, Mrs. Campbell, assigning students in class to different reading “houses.” Kitamura was assigned to the yellow house. Classmates of Mexican descent were in the brown house. Her white classmates where in the top reading group — the white house.

"There was still a lot of racial prejudice in things,“ she said. ”I have distinct memories of bias by my teachers. It’s a public school, there shouldn’t be these kind of treatments.“

In fifth grade, at the height of the Vietnam War, Kitamura’s friend, a boy named Rudy, called her a Viet Cong. She didn’t know exactly what it meant. They fought.

“Our tempers got the better of us,” she said.

It wasn’t the dust-up with her friend that made her cry, or even his insult. It was that they both had fought and only Rudy was suspended. It was that inequity that brought her to tears.

"I hit and kicked, too,“ she said. ”But I didn’t get suspended. I felt really bad about that. I cried over it.“

Fighting for families

Kitamura began as an agriculture teacher, but her frequent home visits and after-hours help to students suggested to an early administrator that she might make a good counselor. It was a fit that led to the development of interpersonal skills her colleagues say are on display at just about every meeting, in the face of every potential conflict, and every emerging problem.

“She’s good at listening. She’s good at reaching out,” Area 5 Trustee Ed Sheffield said. “She’s approachable absolutely on anything. I’ll shoot her a text in the middle of the night. You don’t have to hold back, you don’t have to dance delicately, you just come right out with it.”

But the listening comes at a price. Kitamura takes a beating as parents, desperate to see their children return to normal routines, fire shots at school officials for dragging their feet or being beholden to unions or for what they see as the district taking the path of least resistance in their return-to-school plans.

“It just opens my heart, hurts my heart more,“ she said.

“Empathy, that’s a big thing for me,” she said. “If I were in that person’s shoes, no matter how upset they are, how angry — they are fighting for their family, they are fighting for their children, they are fighting for their livelihood. When people come at me, when parents come at me, when students come at me with anger, I really look at what’s behind it, what is happening behind it.”

And what is behind it now are families desperate to return to normal, students pining for friends and teachers and theater and sports at school, and a community under siege trying to find a way to come up for air.

“They are fighting for what they believe is the right thing. How do we come together and talk things through and see reason? We have the same goals in mind,” she said. “If we are educators, that is what we should be role modeling for our kids.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.

