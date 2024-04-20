When Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell took the reins of the county’s largest district in 2021, it was during the throes of the pandemic, and the biggest issue she faced was the transition from remote learning back to in-person instruction.

But in less than two years she became a lightning rod over the district’s response to episodes of school violence, particularly in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a student at Montgomery High School in March 2023. Student fights continued into this school year.

She also took flak for graduation requirements that were established before she arrived, but that have led to alarmingly low graduation rates and the need for waivers for hoards of failing students.

Her surprise resignation on Friday generated shock but also understanding from staff and parents, many who felt she was often stuck in a hard place: juggling the demands of parents, staff and the seven-member district board, which held her employment in its hands.

Some felt Trunnell was just gaining the momentum she needed to make real change. Other community members cheered her departure, saying that she had addressed the district’s most pressing problems with platitudes. But those who knew her closely praised her willingness to listen.

Trunnell declined to comment, but called the decision “deeply personal and ”bittersweet“ in a ParentSquare message announcing her departure.

Trunnell said the choice was fueled by a desire to be closer to her family in the Sacramento area. She has a husband and two kids and was spending weekdays fulfilling her school duties and weekends with her family.

Community reaction

“It's too bad,” said Kathryn Howell, the Santa Rosa Teacher’s association president. “I personally feel that it is definitely a loss for the district.”

Howell listed Trunnell’s progress in improving school safety, getting much-needed teacher support and transitioning them back to in-person learning.

“I think she did a lot of great things over the last three years,” she said. “I'm sorry to see her agenda come to a stop.”

Margaret Buhn, a special needs teacher who has been at Montgomery High School 12 years, said she wasn’t surprised to see Trunnell go, citing the immensely difficult position she’s been in.

On March 1, 2023, a student fatally stabbed 16-year-old Jayden Pienta during a fight on the Montgomery campus. His death spurred protests across the county demanding improved school safety, security and mental health resources.

Parents flooded board meetings demanding safety resources for the school sites, including the return of school resource officers.

Teacher dissatisfaction that school safety efforts weren’t moving quickly enough were often directed at Trunnell. Buhn said it often felt like Trunnell did a lot of talking and listening, but without a lot of visible action.

“But, we often don’t know how much power she really has,” Buhn said. ”She’s hung out with our (special education) kids, gone to barbecues, things that previous superintendents would not have done.“

Steele Lane Elementary School Principal Amber Williams, who called Trunnell her mentor, said the superintendent has shown her what she wants to be as a leader.

“I have the utmost respect for her taking the time away from her family to do the work she’s done,” Williams said. “I’m sad for me. I’m losing a colleague … but she has to balance her life as well, and I’m excited for her.”

Williams praised Trunnell’s effort to listen to everybody.

Santa Rosa City Schools superintendent Anna Trunnell talks to the crowd during a “listening session” at the Friedman Center Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

From her creation of the Safety Advisory Round Table, public and private listening sessions and staff meetings, “she never shied away from difficult conversations — she showed up and that’s what good leaders do,” Williams said.

Trunnell often came across in the public as cool and slightly detached, Williams said.

“People that work with her know that is not even close to her reality,” she said. ”She cares deeply and she puts her entire focus and passion into students and schools.”

Melissa Stewart, a leader of the Safe Campus Alliance parent group, echoed that parents often criticized her seemingly guarded, attitude during public meetings in the aftermath of the March 1 tragedy.

“Especially at Montgomery, we wanted her to be frank,” Stewart said. “But at the same time, I’m not sure how much she could share her true feelings.”

Even though Trunnell was often the target of public frustration, Stewart said a lot of parents, herself included, feel the superintendent did make safety a priority.