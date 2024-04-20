‘In a tough spot’: School community reflects on resigning Superintendent Anna Trunnell’s leadership

Some felt Anna Trunnell was just gaining momentum to make real change. Other community members cheered her leaving, stating they were tired of her platitudes.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

When Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell took the reins of the county’s largest district in 2021, it was during the throes of the pandemic, and the biggest issue she faced was the transition from remote learning back to in-person instruction.

But in less than two years she became a lightning rod over the district’s response to episodes of school violence, particularly in the wake of the fatal stabbing of a student at Montgomery High School in March 2023. Student fights continued into this school year.

She also took flak for graduation requirements that were established before she arrived, but that have led to alarmingly low graduation rates and the need for waivers for hoards of failing students.

Her surprise resignation on Friday generated shock but also understanding from staff and parents, many who felt she was often stuck in a hard place: juggling the demands of parents, staff and the seven-member district board, which held her employment in its hands.

Some felt Trunnell was just gaining the momentum she needed to make real change. Other community members cheered her departure, saying that she had addressed the district’s most pressing problems with platitudes. But those who knew her closely praised her willingness to listen.

Trunnell declined to comment, but called the decision “deeply personal and ”bittersweet“ in a ParentSquare message announcing her departure.

Trunnell said the choice was fueled by a desire to be closer to her family in the Sacramento area. She has a husband and two kids and was spending weekdays fulfilling her school duties and weekends with her family.

Community reaction

“It's too bad,” said Kathryn Howell, the Santa Rosa Teacher’s association president. “I personally feel that it is definitely a loss for the district.”

Howell listed Trunnell’s progress in improving school safety, getting much-needed teacher support and transitioning them back to in-person learning.

“I think she did a lot of great things over the last three years,” she said. “I'm sorry to see her agenda come to a stop.”

Margaret Buhn, a special needs teacher who has been at Montgomery High School 12 years, said she wasn’t surprised to see Trunnell go, citing the immensely difficult position she’s been in.

On March 1, 2023, a student fatally stabbed 16-year-old Jayden Pienta during a fight on the Montgomery campus. His death spurred protests across the county demanding improved school safety, security and mental health resources.

Parents flooded board meetings demanding safety resources for the school sites, including the return of school resource officers.

Teacher dissatisfaction that school safety efforts weren’t moving quickly enough were often directed at Trunnell. Buhn said it often felt like Trunnell did a lot of talking and listening, but without a lot of visible action.

“But, we often don’t know how much power she really has,” Buhn said. ”She’s hung out with our (special education) kids, gone to barbecues, things that previous superintendents would not have done.“

Steele Lane Elementary School Principal Amber Williams, who called Trunnell her mentor, said the superintendent has shown her what she wants to be as a leader.

“I have the utmost respect for her taking the time away from her family to do the work she’s done,” Williams said. “I’m sad for me. I’m losing a colleague … but she has to balance her life as well, and I’m excited for her.”

Williams praised Trunnell’s effort to listen to everybody.

Santa Rosa City Schools superintendent Anna Trunnell talks to the crowd during a “listening session” at the Friedman Center Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Santa Rosa City Schools superintendent Anna Trunnell talks to the crowd during a “listening session” at the Friedman Center Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

From her creation of the Safety Advisory Round Table, public and private listening sessions and staff meetings, “she never shied away from difficult conversations — she showed up and that’s what good leaders do,” Williams said.

Trunnell often came across in the public as cool and slightly detached, Williams said.

“People that work with her know that is not even close to her reality,” she said. ”She cares deeply and she puts her entire focus and passion into students and schools.”

Melissa Stewart, a leader of the Safe Campus Alliance parent group, echoed that parents often criticized her seemingly guarded, attitude during public meetings in the aftermath of the March 1 tragedy.

“Especially at Montgomery, we wanted her to be frank,” Stewart said. “But at the same time, I’m not sure how much she could share her true feelings.”

Even though Trunnell was often the target of public frustration, Stewart said a lot of parents, herself included, feel the superintendent did make safety a priority.

“Not having agreed with every decision she made, she did seem to listen to the students,” Stewart said. ”It’s seemed like she had her hands tied a lot by the board.”

As superintendent, Trunnell’s role is to execute policies set by the board. But the school board, at times divided, has yet to make a decision whether to bring back school resource officers, weighing the security benefits with the cost and potential negative impact the program could have on students of color.

The Safe Campus Alliance parent group has been a leading force in trying to reinstate school resource officers on the district campuses.

The concerns over safety have continued to escalate.

In December, three students were arrested in a classroom altercation that spurred a lockdown at Herbert Slater Middle School. Afterward, teachers and students called out sick and rallied in support of improved campus safety.

A few days later, Trunnell announced the temporary return of police officers to district high schools through the end of the year, defying some board members positions.

“I think she avoided, whether you agree or not, possible strikes and kids pulling their kids out of school,” Stewart said. “It was being talked about very seriously. The school board might not have agreed with her, but they should thank her because they were going up against nobody coming to school.”

Leaders commend her collaboration

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan, who has kids in the school district, said he has worked with Trunnell closely over the past year, speaking with her about school safety on a weekly basis.

“We didn't always agree on all of the issues, but what we were able to do is to collaborate, talk frequently and then in the end to come to a mutual understanding of whatever action we're going to take,” he said.

He applauded the effort she put into partnering with the city to create a modified school resource officer program.

“She really has a good heart and a focus on collaboration,” he said. “And she also has great pressure from the Santa Rosa school board trustees in that she's trying to meet their direction and their goals.”

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan addresses the media alongside Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell during a press conference about the fatal stabbing that occurred on campus at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan addresses the media alongside Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell during a press conference about the fatal stabbing that occurred on campus at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Cregan added that she’s helped him grow as a leader and broadened his understanding of different perspectives related to policing in the Santa Rosa community.

“I was disappointed because I felt like we were just at the point where we're making tremendous progress with school safety and movement toward bringing back in SRO program,” he said. “My hope is that we don't lose any of the momentum that we've made over the last year.”

Omar Medina, the school board president, said he feels confident in saying that every trustee is sad to see her go, but understanding of her reasons to resign.

“She’s done a great a job under very turbulent conditions,” Medina said.

“Sometimes we’re at odds, but critical decisions often fall on her, and overall we have been extremely satisfied with her and the role she’s played.”

He commended her efforts to expand the ethnic studies program (a state mandated class that teaches students about the historic contributions of different minority groups,) increase adults on campus, bring a broad range of voices to the table and collaborate with the city on creating a modified school resource officer program.

“I’m sad for us because it’s big shoes to fill,” he said. “It will be hard to find someone as committed and dedicated as she’s been — spending countless hours working hard during very difficult times,” he said. “She started during the pandemic, then dealing with tragic situation that occurred last year, among other things. She’s done incredible work.”

The board has not yet decided if they will create an internal committee to find a new superintendent or if they will hire an outside adviser, Medina said. But they will begin to move forward with the search by advertising the position, recruiting applicants and will eventually hold interviews. In the meantime, there will likely be an interim superintendent who will take over in July.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor