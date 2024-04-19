Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell will resign in June, at the end of this school year, she announced early Friday.

Trunnell, who has led the county’s largest district since July 2021, is leaving to be near family in the Sacramento area.

“This deeply personal decision is, indeed, bittersweet for me as I have grown to love this community,” she said in a ParentSquare message announcing her departure. “I admire and appreciate the reverence that our families have for public education.”

Trunnell will work closely with the school board to select a successor and ensure a smooth transition, according to the district in a news release.

Trunnell has held the top position in the district during the shift back to in-person learning after the COVID-19 pandemic and successful teacher union negotiations. Under her guidance, the district also tripled the number of meals served, passed two facilities bonds and expanded its ethnic studies program.

Her leadership has not been seamless, however. Concerns over school safety and low graduation rates have also marked her time at the district.

Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan addresses the media alongside Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell during a press conference about the fatal stabbing that occurred on campus at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

On March 1, 2023, a student fatally stabbed 16-year-old Jayden Pienta during a fight on campus. His death spurred protests across the county demanding improved school safety, security and mental health resources. Parents flooded board meetings demanding safety resources for the school sites, including the return of school resource officers.

Santa Rosa City Schools superintendent Anna Trunnell talks to the crowd during a “listening session” at the Friedman Center Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

In the immediate aftermath, Trunnell organized a public listening sessions to hear from students, parents and staff about what change they want to see in the district.

She has since led efforts to recruit more campus supervisors and other roles related to mental health and wellness, as well as create a Safety Advisory committee to come up with a strategic plan.

But after violent incidents continued on campuses, including frequent student fights, weapons brought on campus and school lock downs, many parents and teachers criticized the school board for not taking enough action under Trunnell’s guidance.

Trunnell frequently reminded community members some factors contributing to school violence were beyond their control: funding, socioeconomic factors and post-pandemic student behaviors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

