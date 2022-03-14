Santa Rosa suspect arrested in Costco vandalism case

A 26-year-old man was tackled by a police officer and arrested in the parking lot at the Santa Rosa Marketplace over the weekend after he stole a motorcycle, assaulted somebody and knocked over several televisions inside a Costco store, authorities said.

The incident began at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, when multiple people at the shopping center on Santa Rosa Avenue called 911 to report a man acting erratically, according to a police report.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7128931&lat=38.4204464&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators determined the man took a motorcycle that belonged to an employee who worked at the Target in the shopping center and pushed it through the parking lot to the front of Ulta Beauty, where he dropped it, police said.

He then went over to Costco and assaulted somebody outside before going into the store and vandalizing about $2,700 worth of merchandise, including several large televisions he knocked over, police said.

The man left the store after employees confronted him. A police officer approached him in the parking lot, according to the report.

The officer tried to detain the man, but the man "turned around and raised his hands and took a fighting stance,“ the report said.

The man refused to comply with the officer’s orders and walked away. The officer then tackled him, police said.

Nathaniel Webster of Santa Rosa was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and vandalism, both felonies, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Investigators could not find the person who was reportedly assaulted and did not have details about the alleged attack, police said.

Webster remained in custody Monday in lieu of $10,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.