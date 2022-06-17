Man arrested in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing

A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death in southeast Santa Rosa on Thursday night and the blood-covered suspect is behind bars, according to authorities.

At 9:22 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department received a 911 call from a woman asking for help after she saw two people fighting in the area of Barham and Santa Rosa avenues, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Brandon Matthies.

When officers arrived, they found that the 911 caller had left and a different witness there who reported a dead body nearby. The witness directed them to a man who had a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Matthies said.

Officers found the stabbing suspect, identified as Joel Rivera, a 46-year-old Santa Rosa homeless man, covered in blood near the body, according to Matthies.

Rivera was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, also a Santa Rosa homeless man, due to pending notification of next of kin.

The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department’s tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or call the Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

