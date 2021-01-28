Santa Rosa teachers say district not yet ready to reopen classrooms

Seeking to bat back rumors of intransigence as well as address some “teacher bashing” related to distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Rosa City Schools teachers on Tuesday hosted a public Q&A session to shine a light on what it will take to return students, teachers and staff to classrooms this school year.

The event, hosted by the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, also marked the unveiling of the union’s own coronavirus dashboard — one that differs significantly from a dashboard launched this month by the school district. While the district’s site addresses requirements put forth by the state, the union’s as-yet-unpublished site will track health and safety bench marks that were agreed upon last summer by teachers and the district.

“The concern has been making sure that those safety measures are actually achievable by the district and that is hopefully what our dashboard is going to establish,” said Kathryn Howell, an English teacher at Cook Middle School in Santa Rosa and the union’s lead negotiator.

Since the unveiling of the state’s Safe Schools For All plan in December, Sonoma County’s largest school district has begun a push to meet the latest state requirements to resume in-person instruction by March 1.

But teachers have countered that many aspects of the district’s return-to-school plan are not yet in place.

“It’s contact tracing, it’s testing, it’s supplies, it’s staffing, it’s doing the human resources side of determining which teachers are going in and which ones are going out,” SRTA president Will Lyon said. “We need substitutes, we need more custodial. There’s a lot of things that have to happen between now and then to get all the dashboard up to green.”

In addition, no classrooms will be allowed to reopen until the county’s coronavirus case rates drop significantly.

The latest threshold announced by the state would keep elementary school classrooms closed in counties reporting 25 or more new COVID cases a day per 100,000 residents. Sonoma County’s rate was 42.5 as of Tuesday.

“We are committed to working with the district so that we can be ready to go, all the way ready to go, March 1. Which doesn’t mean we will actually go in because … the virus has to chill out, to be frank,” Lyon said.

Howell batted back what she and others called rumors that teachers were using negotiations over return-to-school plans as a bargaining chip in the just reopened contract talks for the 2021-22 school year.

“It’s really important that parents understand that our contract negotiations are very, very separate from our return-to-school negotiations,” she said.

“We haven’t actually begun that work and we won’t start that work until the return-to-school MOU (memorandum of understanding) is renegotiated,” she said. “There is absolutely no truth to any sort of rumor that we attempted to hold off on MOU negotiations until we get a raise. The two of them are completely separate. We intend to keep them separate. We would never use a pandemic to further our own proposals in a contract.”

And while teachers insist that they are ready and willing to return to the classroom “when it is safe,” they warned the experience for students, teachers and staff will be far different from pre-pandemic times. Students will split their time between classroom instruction and online learning, and campus life will change dramatically to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

“Seeing that I have been a classroom teacher for a very, very long time, I know that going back will look nothing, nothing at all like it has in the past. I really hope that everyone understands that,” said 30-year Biella Elementary School veteran Susan Fries.

“The teacher will have to be six feet away at all times,” she said. “You talk about the younger kids, the little ones, the kinders, they will need help with tying shoes, buttoning, zippers, cutting and gluing and no one can do that from six feet away, let alone console a crying child who feels lonely and doesn’t understand why he or she cannot play with their peers. This is going to be absolutely different than what we’ve had in the past.”

Still, amid reports of a dramatic rise in failing grades and rates of anxiety among students across Sonoma County, parents have spent months urging the district to make more meaningful strides to reopen classrooms. Tuesday’s public meeting was hosted by the union, in part, to address the tensions that have swirled around return-to-school discussions.

While thanking parents for their patience, Lyons acknowledged the growing discontent over the closure of campuses. “We have had a little bit of teacher bashing and, you know, people making accusations, and rumors,” Lyons said.

“Even if you are one of the parents or one of the students who don’t like the results of where we are right now, I tell you what, we are right there with you. We don’t like the results either,” he said. “We know that there are way too many of our students that are not succeeding right now. We also know that right now the virus isn’t safe and collective bargaining means 900 of us have to agree when we feel safe enough to get to yes. We think it’s possible. There’s no promises. It’s negotiations. It’s the virus.”

