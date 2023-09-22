Snoopy, the precocious beagle from the late Charles M. Schulz’s perennially popular comic strip “Peanuts,” has appeared in a long list of TV specials and movies, and he’s even been to space as a symbol and mascot, thanks to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

But he also a long career as timekeeper, and his big-nosed countenance appears as part of Apple’s free WatchOS 10 software update, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch, announced a few months ago and released this week.

Talent from Santa Rosa, Schulz’s longtime home, played an important part in the development of this new product, said Paige Braddock, chief creative officer of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, which handles editorial, visual and product licensing for “Peanuts.”

“I was in a leadership role during the production. Since I was trained as an illustrator, I even did a bunch of sketches during the creative meeting and gave notes on animation sequences,” Braddock said. “But this project was a true, collaborative team effort between Apple, WildBrain Studios and the Schulz studio.”

Wildbrain is part owner of Peanuts Worldwide in New York City, which manages the “Peanuts” comic strip, DVDs and TV shows.

Conversations started exploring ideas for the new watch software began more than a year ago. The collaborators, including Braddock, artist Mary Shyne and Chris Bracco, senior vice-president and creative director of Creative Associates, met first with the teams from Apple and Wildbrain, first at the studio in Santa Rosa and later at Apple HQ in Cupertino earlier this year.

“That big brainstorming meeting in February resulted in tons of sketches that ended up getting turned into animations,” Braddock explained. “We essentially used the comic strip as our source for most of the animation. If you look at each comic strip, it's basically a 5-second storyboard, which is exactly what we needed for each animation.”

The Schulz studio, in conjunction with the Schulz family, in Santa Rosa has oversight for all the new content being produced for AppleTV+ and other platforms.

“Once the storyboards were complete, the production pipeline worked just like production for an animated show.” Braddock explained. “We created 148 unique animations, each about 5 seconds long. Some are keyed to weather prompts, based on the wearer's location, others are based on activities. Some are just plain fun and entertaining.”

If the watch senses that you are at the gym working out it will play an animation of Snoopy exercising. If you're walking and it starts to rain and you raise your wrist to check the time, it will be an animation of Snoopy and Woodstock in the rain. Other animations show Snoopy and Woodstock eating a doughnut with coffee or diving into a swimming pool.

“Every time you raise your arm to check the time a 5-second animation plays,” Braddock explained.

When the watch is at rest, it will show different images of Snoopy sleeping on his doghouse in various positions all based on the comic strip.

This is not Snoopy’s first appearance on a watch face. The adventurous beagle has been featured on a long list of timekeeping devices.

“When the first Snoopy watch came out in 1968 from Determined Productions, it was enormously popular with fans, so much so that Peanuts licensees created more designs featuring more characters and color variations the following year” said Benjamin Clark, curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa.

Charles Schulz was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Minneapolis and moved to Sonoma County in 1958. He died of colon cancer Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa at age 77. By the time of his death, he had written and drawn the “Peanuts” comic strip for nearly 50 years.

