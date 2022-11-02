Darin Chong, a leader in Sonoma County’s tech community, who is described by those who knew him as a friend, role model and advocate for many, died Oct. 15 from health complications, according to family members. He was 50 years old.

He was the co-founder and chief operating officer of CuneXus Solutions, a Santa Rosa-based tech platform designed to change how consumers borrow money.

Chong was also lauded for his volunteer efforts. He did everything from inspiring students with the creation of a career day to participating in lip-sync battles to raise money for Chop’s Teen Club in Santa Rosa.

John Ghigliazza and Chong were part of the 32nd class of Leadership Santa Rosa, a community leadership development program. He said Chong had a way of making everyone feel special and helped him find his voice in the class.

“I lost our home in the Tubbs Fire and Darin was one of those people that was right there wanting to help,” Ghigliazza said. “He will continue to inspire us and keep us connected. He was always the one that just brought our group together and it continues even with him not here.”

Melissa Stewart, executive director at Chop’s Teen House, said Chong helped to raise money for the club by taking part in its annual Lip Sync Battle as part of Leadership Santa Rosa.

“He participated every single year (Leadership Santa Rosa Class 32) had participated,” Stewart said.

“(Chong) had commented how he wished that there was a place like Chop’s when he was a kid and that really fueled his fire to raise money and make sure we had what we needed.”

CuneXus co-founder and former CEO Dave Buerger said Chong loved volunteering and sought to excel at whatever he set his mind to doing.

Chong would invite students to spend a day at CuneXus, teaching them about what it takes to create and run a startup, he said, adding that Chong even went so far as to create a curriculum for students to follow.

“He always wanted to go above and beyond,” Buerger said. “He was always volunteering.”

Chong’s younger brother, Brandon Chong, said Darin loved to bring people together and get involved in the community.

Brandon said his brother always had the door open to him, from reading Brandon’s papers when he was in college, to texting or calling to check up on how he was doing.

He said Chong would host monthly, and sometimes weekly, board game nights with friends and family or would hop online to play video games with Brandon and his kids, who now live in Florida.

“He just, overall, was very supportive and looked out for me like an older brother would,” Brandon said.

Darin Chong was born in Modesto and received his master’s in business from Sonoma State University.

He joined the marketing department at Redwood Credit Union in 2001, where he met Dave Buerger and John Reich. Together, they founded CuneXus in 2015.

Buerger described Chong as a genius, who was great at connecting with people on a personal level.

“He was a very special and unique person in terms of professional skill set and general outlook,” Buerger said. “He had so much integrity, but no desire to be in the spotlight.”

Reich said his former colleague was very approachable.

“He was genuine,” Reich said. “Darin cared a great deal about giving everybody a chance in this world and opportunities to grow and become better people.”

Friends remember Chong’s witty, edgy sense of humor. He loved trivia nights, playing guitar and playing board games, something for which Buerger and Brandon said he had a whole closet reserved.

Buerger also said Chong loved to dress up for Halloween and spent weeks devising costume ideas that he would then wear to work.

He and other coworkers dressed up as “Saturday Night Live” characters, “Peanuts” cartoon figures, or characters from popular cereal boxes.

“He’s the kind of person you’re proud to know, with not a bad bone in his body,” Buerger said. “He was definitely a bright light and it’s far too soon to see him go.”

Traci Bocci, an assistant manager of PR and Communications at Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa, worked with Chong for 11 years and said he was “wickedly clever and extremely humble.”

“He was a friend to everyone he met and made every person feel special,” she said in a statement. “His loss is felt deeply by those who knew him.”

Robin McKenzie worked with Chong at Redwood Credit Union for over 15 years and said not only was he a smart, dedicated team player, but he made the workplace a fun environment to be in.

“The loss of Darin is particularly devastating,” she said in an email to The Press Democrat. “He shined a warm, kind and memorable light on the world, and his impact will live on in all of us who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Chong is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his daughter, Ella, and his brother, Brandon.

The family has asked for donations to be sent to Chop’s Teen Club in Santa Rosa, instead of flowers.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.