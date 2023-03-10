For The Press Democrat’s complete coverage of the fatal stabbing at Montgomery High School, go to bit.ly/3F3Jv0o .

The 15-year-old Santa Rosa student accused of fatally stabbing a schoolmate March 1 at Montgomery High School will remain in custody at Sonoma County’s juvenile detention facility, a judge ordered Friday.

Sonoma County Juvenile Court Judge Ken Gnoss ruled the teen suspect, Daniel Jesus Pulido, posed a danger if released and that he would not be properly supervised by his parents on home confinement.

The ruling came in Pulido’s second court appearance this week, and before a packed courtroom at the county’s Juvenile Justice Center in eastern Santa Rosa, where four dozen people or more were on hand for the 11 a.m. custody hearing, including Pulido’s parents and other family members.

The freshman at Montgomery High has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of junior student Jayden Pienta, 16.

An attorney for Pienta’s family, Marty Woods of Santa Rosa, who was present for Friday’s hearing, said Pienta’s family believed the judge’s custody ruling was “the appropriate decision.”

Pulido’s parents and his attorney were not immediately available for comment after Friday’s hearing.

Police said Pienta and another 16-year-old walked into an art class that was not theirs March 1 and started a fight with 15-year-old suspect, who used a 4-5-inch folding knife to stab Pienta once in the chest and twice in the back.

Pienta died from his wounds at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The other 16-year-old was stabbed in the hand.

Pulido has been in custody at the county’s juvenile detention center since his arrest March 1 within about 40 minutes of the attack. He was found by officers in the bed of Santa Rosa Creek about a mile away from the school.

Police have not recovered a knife.

Prosecutors have said that evidence reviewed so far appeared to show Pulido acted at least partly in self-defense.

In addition to the count of voluntary manslaughter, he faces an charging enhancement for alleged use of a deadly weapon and one felony county of unlawfully bringing and possessing a weapon on school grounds, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He has yet to enter a plea. His next court date is March 30.

He will not be prosecuted as an adult. A 2019 state law, upheld in 2021 by the California Supreme Court, prohibits 14- and 15-year-olds from being charged as adults.

