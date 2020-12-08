Santa Rosa teen due in court Tuesday facing murder charges related to July two-car crash

A Santa Rosa man suspected of second-degree murder for causing a July car crash that killed two people on Stony Point Road is expected to appear before a Sonoma County Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Bernardo Gutierrez, 19, was arrested on Friday after Santa Rosa police officers secured a warrant for his arrest, the agency said in a statement.

He was being held Monday at Sonoma County Jail without the possibility of release on bail, awaiting his first appearance before a county judge Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Before the crash, Gutierrez allegedly drove 95 mph to 100 mph, ran a red light and at one point turned off his BMW’s headlights during the July 12 wreck, which was reported to authorities at 12:12 a.m.

Gutierrez, who had two other people in the car, was driving north on Stony Point Road at Lazzini Avenue when a Cadillac CTS going west on Lazzini Avenue drove into the intersection, and the two cars collided, authorities said.

The driver of the Cadillac, Salvador Aguilera, 40, of Santa Rosa, and his passenger, Bernardo Barragan, 45, of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Gutierrez and both of his passengers were taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors have charged Gutierrez with two counts of murder, vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving. Each are felonies.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license, according to court records.

