Santa Rosa teen in ‘serious condition’ after roadside shooting

A 17-year-old boy who was shot while sitting in his vehicle in southwest Santa Rosa early Thursday has been hospitalized with severe injuries, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Dutton Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The boy, a Santa Rosa resident who was alone and heading north on Dutton, had stopped his vehicle on the side of the road when another vehicle with at least two people inside approached, police said.

“One of them shot several times at the victim, directly at him, and struck him at least twice,” said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a department spokesman.

Mahurin said the boy was in “serious condition” at a hospital, but he was expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators were set to interview him on Thursday and they were working to identify suspects, Mahurin said.

Police believe the boy did not know the people in the other vehicle and the shooting was not a targeted attack, Mahurin said. The boy had no criminal history, he noted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

