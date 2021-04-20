Subscribe

Santa Rosa teen killed in head-on collision identified

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2021, 4:31PM
An 18-year-old man who was killed in a head-on collision on Fulton Road in west Santa Rosa last week has been identified as Jayden Edwards, of Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash south of Guerneville Road.

He was driving a Toyota 4Runner northbound on Fulton Road when his vehicle crossed over into the southbound side and collided with a tractor-trailer, police said.

