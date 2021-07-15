Santa Rosa teen arrested in Bayer Park parking lot shooting

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting last month in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa park, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. on June 9 at Bayer Park & Gardens at West Avenue and Rose Meadow Court. Police said a 31-year-old Santa Rosa woman was critically injured in the gunfire and the shooter was believed to have left in a car.

The boy, a Santa Rosa resident whose name was not released by police because of his age, was booked into Sonoma County’s Juvenile Justice Center on charges of attempted murder and robbery.

He had at least six prior arrests dating back to 2018, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

While most of those arrests were for property crimes and none included gang enhancement charges or violent offenses, Mahurin said police “know he has gang ties” because of the teen’s connections with other known gang members.

The boy had been identified as a suspect in the shooting based on witness testimony, Mahurin said. An officer spotted him riding in a car on Wednesday and arrested him after pulling the vehicle over, he said.

Investigators have not determined whether the teen knew the woman who he is suspected of shooting, but Mahurin described it as a targeted attack.

“He was targeting (the woman) and stealing property from her,” he said.

Police could not confirm on Thursday whether the woman had been released from a hospital, but said she is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators believe others were involved in the shooting and are looking for additional suspects, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement on Thursday. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the department at srcity.org/crimetips.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an additional arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.