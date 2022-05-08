Santa Rosa to consider $480 million budget for upcoming fiscal year

The public can weigh in on the budget at the end of the presentations. Comments can be made live during the meeting, either in person or via Zoom. Comments can also be sent in advance by emailing cc-comment@srcity.org or calling 707-543-3005 by 5 p.m. Monday.

Residents can attend meetings in person at City Hall, 100 Santa Rosa Ave. Meetings also can be livestreamed via Zoom by watching online or dialing 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 86208178715. Meeting’s can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel .

The city’s two-day budget study session begins at noon on Tuesday. A second day of presentations starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Santa Rosa City Council will get its first look at the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget, which is expected to total nearly $480 million, during a two-day study session this week.

Budget staff will provide an overview of the city’s fiscal health and citywide budget followed by presentations from departments heads who will be putting forth their funding requests.

The discussion will conclude with a look at the city’s proposed capital programs budget.

The proposed budget, set at $478.8 million, represents an .8% increase from the current budget.

The small jump “emphasizes a push to get the city ‘back to basics’ while providing high quality services, functions, and needs as the city continues to emerge from the pandemic with a balanced budget approach in mind,” acco,rding to a news release about the budget hearings.

The general fund, which makes up the largest chunk of the city’s overall budget at 40%, will see an increase of 4.2% from $182.5 million to $190.3 million. The fund, which is primarily made up of sales and other taxes, pays for salaries and benefits and other operational expenses.

Santa Rosa in recent years has faced multimillion dollar deficits in its general fund budget, largely due to the pandemic.

A five-year projection shows that while the general fund budget is projected to break even this year, staff is expecting small deficits next fiscal year and in fiscal years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Beyond operating budgets, the city proposes spending $68.4 million in capital improvements across departments to address streets, parks, sewer and wastewater infrastructure as well as needed facility maintenance.

The meetings will “provide the opportunity for City Council to ask questions, provide direction, and gain a full understanding of the budget and resulting financial implications for the city," ahead of the formal budget adoption next month, according to a staff report.

The City Council will adopt the final budget June 21.

