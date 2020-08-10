Santa Rosa to consider fines for violators of COVID-19 public health order

The Santa Rosa City Council is set to consider an administrative enforcement program of its own to crack down on violations of COVID-19 public health orders.

A city program of civil citations for coronavirus infractions, drafted by city legal and planning staffers, would mirror the system put in place last week by Sonoma County.

The schedule of fines would be the same: $100 per violation for residents and a range of $1,000 to $10,000 for businesses.

The move is meant to complement the Santa Rosa Police Department’s ability to enforce health order violations as criminal misdemeanors and existing civil procedures, which allow officials to secure court orders against businesses and individuals that flout rules put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The program would be created through an urgency ordinance, which would take effect immediately if it is approved by at least five council members.

