Santa Rosa to consider legalizing burning of brush piles

The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday afternoon will consider whether to allow some city landowners to burn piles of vegetation in a bid to reduce flammable material that can fuel wildfires.

The ordinance before the council would allow private landowners within the most fire-prone areas of Santa Rosa to request permits from the fire department to burn piles wood, brush and other vegetation on parcels of 5 acres or greater in size.

According to city data, only 32 of the roughly 9,500 parcels in the city’s wildland-urban interface are larger than 5 acres. Landowners seeking permission for a pile burn outside of the city’s wildland-urban interface and on parcels smaller than 5 acres would be able to do so, but those requests would be at the discretion of the city’s fire chief.

Pile burning is part of the wildfire mitigation plan the council adopted last August. Landowners outside city limits are generally allowed to torch burn piles within the bounds of a seasonal calendar set by fire officials in coordination with regional air quality authorities.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.