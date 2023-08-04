Santa Rosa is considering new regulations that would limit where unhoused people can set up tents and establish rules for outdoor camping on public property when no alternative shelter is available.

The rules would replace a blanket ban on camping on public and private properties in city limits that has been in place for nearly 30 years. That prohibition is unenforceable under a 2019 federal appellate court ruling.

City Hall administrators hope the proposed changes bring the city’s camping ordinance into compliance with Martin v. City of Boise, which prohibits municipal governments from clearing encampments without first offering shelter to people experiencing homelessness.

It will also help city officials address fire hazards, particularly at encampments in high-risk areas, reduce trash and biological waste that can pollute city creeks and drains and keep public spaces clean and safe.

Council member Chris Rogers, whose District 5 takes in most of the downtown, said the city has sought to strike a balance between addressing homelessness in a compassionate manner while also protecting the health and safety of the entire community.

The ordinance will better equip the city to address concerns without arbitrarily criminalizing unhoused residents, he said.

“We know the community is tired of some of the negative aspects that have come from encampments and this is our attempt to address that within the limits of the law,” he said.

The City Council will discuss the proposal during a public hearing slated to start at or after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An estimated 1,658 unhoused residents lived in Santa Rosa last year, just more than half of the total countywide homeless population. A city-by-city breakdown from the latest annual census conducted earlier this year has not yet been released.

Santa Rosa’s update is the latest in a series of efforts by Sonoma County and local cities to curb unsanctioned camping as they also try to ramp up production of interim and permanent housing.

The Rohnert Park City Council last summer passed a similar set of rules restricting where people can camp and imposed additional rules at city-managed camps to address health and safety concerns.

In April, Sonoma County approved an ordinance that restricts camping on county property or public property within unincorporated areas between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and defines where tents can be set up.

Gail Simons, a member of the Homeless Action advocacy group, said the ordinance is too restrictive and doesn’t clearly show where people can camp, a criticism that has also been lodged against the county’s policy.

City parks, bike paths off limits to campers

Santa Rosa’s overnight camping ordinance first took effect in 1994 and prohibited people from living in their vehicles — a response to cries for help from frustrated residents who reportedly felt unsafe following a surge in people camping in their cars in neighborhood streets in the early 1990s, according to media reports from the time.

It also banned tent camping on public and private property.

The rules have been amended several times over the years and the city in 2013 repealed the ban on vehicle camping and instead implemented rules regulating how long cars can be parked on the street.

The proposed regulations would limit where people can camp and store belongings. Places where camping would be banned include:

City parks

On the street, bike lane or bike path, sidewalk or other public right of way if it impedes pedestrian, bicycle or vehicle traffic

Within 25 feet of a building entrance, driveway or loading dock, transit hub or bus shelter and fire hydrant or other fire department connection

Within 100 feet of a school

If the city is unable to move people into another shelter, unhoused residents who set up camp outdoor on public property would have to adhere to a set of conduct rules under the proposed regulations.

Rules include:

Limiting camp sites to 10 feet by 10 feet and requiring a 4-foot buffer between tent sites

Prohibiting dumping of gray and black water

Prohibiting unpermitted electrical connections

Prohibiting possession of flammable gas or liquids and limiting the use of fires to cooking in city-installed facilities, such as grills

Camping under a tree canopy or within vegetation that could pose a fire risk.

Camping on private property is allowed with written permission from the owner and only within residential areas and the proposal places limits on where and how long someone can stay on the property.

Violations would be considered misdemeanors punishable by arrest or fines but police would have discretion to designate violations as an infraction which carry a lesser penalty. Violations would also be considered a public nuisance, which would allow code enforcement officers to address issues through an administrative process.