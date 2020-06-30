Santa Rosa to defer public works projects, freeze hiring to save $16 million

The Santa Rosa City Council convened last Tuesday facing the prospect just having just over $1 million of its general fund in reserve — a precarious position given the onset of fire season and the continued economic problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s reserves “have never been depleted like this in my experience, and it scares the hell out of me,” said Councilman John Sawyer, who has served on the council longer than any of his six colleagues, during last week’s budget hearing.

To ease that anxiety — and create a safety net for whatever else 2020 throws at Santa Rosa — the City Council and staff crafted a list of about $11 million in public works projects to postpone until finances turn brighter. That’s on top of an estimated $5 million salary savings the city plans to realize by keeping dozens of positions vacant and increasing scrutiny on its hiring process.

The saved total will make up nearly all of the roughly $17 million general fund reserve — about $1 million less than last year’s’ reserve — and will act as a cushion for Santa Rosa’s pandemic-throttled budget, as decreased economic activity from virus-related social shutdowns is set to eat into sales tax revenue.

“We do have funding on the horizon and that will offer some reprieve,” Sawyer said Monday. “I don’t like depending on that kind of funding until we see it in the bank, and even then I think restraint will be important to bolster our reserves.”

The budget doesn’t include an estimated $90 million payment from PG&E as part of a settlement with 2017 and 2018 wildfire victims and local governments, or any future coronavirus aid that Congress may appropriate in response to the pandemic. Given the potential for Santa Rosa’s financial straits to change quite quickly, the city is planning to reconsider the budget in September.

Though postponing maintenance can sometimes lead to higher future costs, deferring a list of lower-priority projects won’t harm the city’s long-term fiscal health and may cause less public strain, said Jason Nutt, the city’s director of transportation and public works.

“Will the greater portion of the public notice? Probably not,” Nutt said Monday. He noted that city infrastructure projects often are paid for without general funds, such as road projects funded by gas tax revenue.

“The council felt that in light of the current budget situation that we were safer holding onto it for a moment and making a decision at a later date,” he said.

Two of the deferred projects involve the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens just across Sonoma Avenue from City Hall, where design work will be put off on a replacement roof for the historic city-owned structure.

While there’s no evidence the roof is failing yet, each winter’s rains carry that prospect, said Kristen Skold, office manager for the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Association, which has three employees and about 110 volunteers.

“It’s hard that the city’s in this position, but we hope we’ll be able to convince them that this project really needs to go forward,” Skold said.

Others deferred projects are fire-related, including about $1.5 million set aside to partially fund a Fountaingrove fire station to replace the station destroyed in 2017 by the Tubbs fire, as well as $3.2 million left over from an early fire recovery fund, Nutt said. City staff haven’t used up the fund because they’ve adopted a practice of requesting specific funding for rebuild-related projects, he said.

The council also saved about $1.2 million by deferring several projects to improve accessibility at several sites around the city, including about $200,000 in work at the Rincon Valley and Northwest library branches. That work, making it easier for all Santa Rosans to get around, stems from a 2009 compliance agreement with then-President Obama’s Department of Justice.

“We have been working with the city to bring our older buildings up to the most current ADA standards, and we’re disappointed that this work has to be deferred, but we also recognize that the city is working hard to balance its budget after a series of natural disasters, including the pandemic,” Roy Holley, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Library system, said in a statement. “We appreciate the partnership with the city.”

While the issues underlying the DOJ agreement have been resolved, the upgrade effort lives on through annual funding for several access projects, Nutt said.

And deferring a project doesn’t eliminate it for good, but doing so may send proposals back to the drawing board, he said.

“Depending on how long a project stays idle, it may have to be re-conceived,” Nutt said. “We may have to start over.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.