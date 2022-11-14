Visit the city’s website for more information on the strategic plan and how to participate.

Public comments can be made during the meeting via Zoom or in person.

Residents can follow Tuesday’s discussion online via Zoom or on YouTube or attend in person at the City Council Chambers, 100 Santa Rosa Ave. The meeting starts at 4 p.m.

Housing officials in Santa Rosa hope to reduce homelessness to “functional zero,” and a new plan before the City Council on Tuesday night aims to guide the North Bay’s largest city toward that lofty goal.

That target would mean homelessness can be prevented in most cases, and when it does occur, those instances are rare and brief.

To reach its goal, the City Council on Tuesday will consider a plan that will guide the city’s response to homelessness through 2027.

There are approximately 1,650 people experiencing homelessness in Santa Rosa, just over half of the total homeless population in Sonoma County, according to a February count.

The plan identifies broad strategies to address gaps in resources and services and actions the city can take to meet its goal.

Steps include improving programs to prevent homelessness, expanding emergency shelter options and rapid rehousing programs, partnering with health care providers to provide mobile services to people in camps and working with other cities to access funding and increase housing.

“We acknowledge that functional zero homelessness is an ambitious goal and look to the actions outlined in the plan to achieve success,” Megan Basinger, Santa Rosa’s director of Housing and Community Services Department, said in a news release.

Work on the plan began in March and included an analysis of existing services, interviews with people experiencing homelessness, and input from services providers, businesses and residents.

Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale completed a joint homelessness plan earlier this year and the Sonoma County Continuum of Care, a coalition of local governments, is in the process of finalizing a similar report.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.