Santa Rosa will share insights on the city’s emergency mental health response program’s first year of operations during an upcoming meeting this week.

The city is hosting a community meeting 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave., to mark the one-year anniversary of the inRESPONSE team’s launch and get feedback on how the program can improve in its second year.

InRESPONSE responds to nonviolent emergencies related to mental health, homelessness and substance use.

Please come join us to discuss how we can make inRESPONSE even better in 2023. https://t.co/uSRzZI0S0m — Chief John Cregan (@ChiefCregan) December 20, 2022

The team consists of licensed mental health clinicians, paramedics and homeless outreach specialists. Social service providers also help coordinate follow up care and connect people to services.

The program began last January as Santa Rosa leaders shifted how police respond to certain calls amid renewed pressure to address a host of civil rights issues following the protests in summer 2020.

In its first month, the team was dispatched to 70 calls, primarily for mental health issues, and responded to 500 calls within the first four months.

Police Chief John Cregan, who as captain spearheaded the creation of inRESPONSE, hopes to expand the program to operate 24 hours a day with a goal of diverting 5,000 911 calls a year from the police department.

The meeting will be led by program director Katie Swan with Buckelew Programs, one of the service providers that works with inRESPONSE.

Attendees will be able to break out into smaller groups to discuss improvements and provide feedback following the presentation.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.