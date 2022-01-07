Santa Rosa to hold virtual meeting on planned safe parking program west of downtown
Santa Rosa will hold a virtual informational meeting about a planned safe parking program for homeless people living out of their vehicles on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.
The two-year pilot program, approved last month, will have up to 50 spaces available at the city’s Utilities Field Office near the Finley Community Center. It’s set to be up and running in February.
The site at 55 Stony Point Rd. will remain open 24 hours a day and offer on-site counseling, medical services and case management. There will be all-hours private security for the first three months of the program, after which the need for security will be evaluated on a monthly basis.
Neighbors and nearby business owners are invited to attend the meeting. Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and City Councilwoman Natalie Rogers will participate, as well as law enforcement and fire officials, and representatives from the nonprofit selected to operate the program, Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa.
More details and the webinar link can be found at srcity.org/SafeParking, or dial 877-853-5257 (toll free) or 888-475-4499 (toll free) to join the meeting.
You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian
Ethan Varian
Housing and homelessness, The Press Democrat
I've lived in California for most of my life, and it's hard for me to remember when the state hasn't been in a housing crisis. Here in Sonoma County, sharply rising housing costs and increasing homelessness are reshaping what was long considered the Bay Area’s “affordable” region. As The Press Democrat’s housing and homelessness reporter, I aim to cover how officials, advocates, developers and residents are reacting to and experiencing the ongoing crisis.
