Santa Rosa to hold virtual meeting on planned safe parking program west of downtown

Santa Rosa will hold a virtual informational meeting about a planned safe parking program for homeless people living out of their vehicles on Jan. 12 at 5 p.m.

The two-year pilot program, approved last month, will have up to 50 spaces available at the city’s Utilities Field Office near the Finley Community Center. It’s set to be up and running in February.

The site at 55 Stony Point Rd. will remain open 24 hours a day and offer on-site counseling, medical services and case management. There will be all-hours private security for the first three months of the program, after which the need for security will be evaluated on a monthly basis.

Neighbors and nearby business owners are invited to attend the meeting. Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and City Councilwoman Natalie Rogers will participate, as well as law enforcement and fire officials, and representatives from the nonprofit selected to operate the program, Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa.

More details and the webinar link can be found at srcity.org/SafeParking, or dial 877-853-5257 (toll free) or 888-475-4499 (toll free) to join the meeting.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian