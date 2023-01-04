Santa Rosa to open warming center due to storm

Santa Rosa will open a warming center Wednesday night as torrential rain and high winds are expected to hit the North Bay.

The city has partnered with Catholic Charities to transform the drop-in center at the organization’s new downtown Caritas Center into a warming center to provide temporary respite to people experiencing homelessness.

The center is set to open at 7 p.m. and remain open until at least 7 a.m. Thursday. The center is accessible from Morgan and Sixth streets.

Caritas Center can host up to 78 people indoors and an outdoor courtyard warmed by heaters can accommodate an additional 12 people.

People can stop at the center to warm up and charge their cellphones but no cots will be provided for sleeping. People seeking emergency shelter will be provided with a referral to other facilities.