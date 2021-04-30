Subscribe

Santa Rosa to pay $1.9 million to people injured during George Floyd protests

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 30, 2021, 3:48PM
The City of Santa Rosa will pay $1.9 million to five people injured in protests that followed the death of George Floyd, including a man whose face was shattered by a sting ball grenade.

Marqus Martinez and Michaela Staggs filed the lawsuit last year, saying they were peacefully protesting and filming police when they were injured by so-called “less lethal” projectiles fired by police officers.

Martinez, who had previously settled a brutality claim against the Sonoma County jail, required multiple facial surgeries as a result of his injuries.

The injuries occurred in the initial days following the killing of Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who earlier this month was convicted of murdering Floyd.

Michaela Staggs, 20, of Santa Rosa, Calif. bleeding from her head after getting hit with a chalk round a little after midnight while she stood with group of Black Lives Matter protesters near a line of police in riot gear on Mendocino Ave. & 7th Street in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif. May 31, 2020. (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)
Michaela Staggs, 20, of Santa Rosa, Calif. bleeding from her head after getting hit with a chalk round a little after midnight while she stood with group of Black Lives Matter protesters near a line of police in riot gear on Mendocino Ave. & 7th Street in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif. May 31, 2020. (Erik Castro/ for The Press Democrat)

Five plaintiffs including Martinez and Staggs will split the settlement pool. Details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify information about the group of plaintiffs and correct information about the projectile that injured Martinez.

